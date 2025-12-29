or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Erika Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Erika Kirk 'Never' Questioned 'Why Me' After Husband Charlie's Murder: 'God Is Good'

Photo of Erika and Charlie Kirk
Source: @foxnews/youtube;@mrserikakirk/youtube

Erika Kirk opened up about her faith.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, hasn't changed her views in the wake of her husband's September 10 assassination.

On Sunday, December 28, Erika appeared on Fox News Sunday and revealed she still has a positive relationship with God.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Still Believes 'God Is Good'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Erika Kirk still believes 'God is good' after husband Charlie was murdered.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

Erika Kirk still believes 'God is good' after husband Charlie was murdered.

"You trust in the Lord, and when you trust in the Lord, you do it, and faith is so powerful when it is lived out. God is good, and the world is evil," she explained. "Don’t be surprised when the world acts like the world.”

"God is good. I have never questioned, ‘Why me?’" the mom-of-two admitted. "I always knew that my life was not just to be lived for me. We are here for such a greater purpose and Charlie and I both knew that."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The mom-of-two has never questioned 'why me' after her husband's death.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

The mom-of-two has never questioned 'why me' after her husband's death.

After Charlie was shot in the neck while at an event in Utah for his Turning Point USA organization, Erika recalled telling a higher power, "God, use me. God heal my heart. You know my pain, you know the depths of my pain. Walk through this with me. Put the people in my path that will help heal me and guide me and direct me and keep me in lockstep with your will.”

"I don’t want anything outside of God’s will," she stated. "I will not even touch it with a 10-foot pole."

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Supports the Second Amendment

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The Republican still supports gun rights.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

The Republican still supports gun rights.

Erika's views on guns and the right to bear arms also haven't shifted despite suspecter shooter Tyler Robinson using one to murder her spouse.

"What I’ve realized through all of this is that you can have individuals that will always resort to violence. And what I’m afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view," she explained while at an event in early December.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Erika Kirk said her husband's murder was 'not a gun problem.'
Source: mega

Erika Kirk said her husband's murder was 'not a gun problem.'

"That’s not a gun problem, that’s a human — deeply human — problem," the star stated. "That is a soul problem, that is a mental … that is a very deeper issue."

"I wouldn’t wish upon anyone what I have been through, and I support the Second Amendment as well," Erika added.

Article continues below advertisement

The Widow Was Accused of Being a Grifter

Photo of People have accused Erika Kirk of being a grifter.
Source: mega

People have accused Erika Kirk of being a grifter.

Erika has made numerous public appearances since Charlie's death and took over as CEO of his organization, with some people accusing her of being too happy to soak up the spotlight.

The Republican has subtly addressed the gossip of people calling her a grifter, demanding people "stop" making hurtful accusations.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.