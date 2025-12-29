Erika Kirk 'Never' Questioned 'Why Me' After Husband Charlie's Murder: 'God Is Good'
Dec. 29 2025, Updated 2:32 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, hasn't changed her views in the wake of her husband's September 10 assassination.
On Sunday, December 28, Erika appeared on Fox News Sunday and revealed she still has a positive relationship with God.
Erika Kirk Still Believes 'God Is Good'
"You trust in the Lord, and when you trust in the Lord, you do it, and faith is so powerful when it is lived out. God is good, and the world is evil," she explained. "Don’t be surprised when the world acts like the world.”
"God is good. I have never questioned, ‘Why me?’" the mom-of-two admitted. "I always knew that my life was not just to be lived for me. We are here for such a greater purpose and Charlie and I both knew that."
After Charlie was shot in the neck while at an event in Utah for his Turning Point USA organization, Erika recalled telling a higher power, "God, use me. God heal my heart. You know my pain, you know the depths of my pain. Walk through this with me. Put the people in my path that will help heal me and guide me and direct me and keep me in lockstep with your will.”
"I don’t want anything outside of God’s will," she stated. "I will not even touch it with a 10-foot pole."
Erika Kirk Supports the Second Amendment
Erika's views on guns and the right to bear arms also haven't shifted despite suspecter shooter Tyler Robinson using one to murder her spouse.
"What I’ve realized through all of this is that you can have individuals that will always resort to violence. And what I’m afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view," she explained while at an event in early December.
"That’s not a gun problem, that’s a human — deeply human — problem," the star stated. "That is a soul problem, that is a mental … that is a very deeper issue."
"I wouldn’t wish upon anyone what I have been through, and I support the Second Amendment as well," Erika added.
The Widow Was Accused of Being a Grifter
Erika has made numerous public appearances since Charlie's death and took over as CEO of his organization, with some people accusing her of being too happy to soak up the spotlight.
The Republican has subtly addressed the gossip of people calling her a grifter, demanding people "stop" making hurtful accusations.