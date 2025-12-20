Erika Kirk's 'Inappropriate' Lacy Black Pantsuit for Public Appearance Sparks Online Fury: 'This Whole Thing Is Strange'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk continues to capture headlines in the wake of her husband Charlie's tragic assassination. Each word and action of the 37-year-old mother of two faces intense public scrutiny. Recently, she stirred controversy after donning a lacy black pantsuit for an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Erika Kirk appeared on the Megyn Kelly Show in a lacy black pantsuit.

During the emotional interview, Erika spoke about her husband's sudden death and the legacy he left behind. Yet, her choice of attire elicited strong reactions from netizens, many deeming it “inappropriate” for a grieving widow. Social media users expressed their disdain for her stylish selection, trolling her without mercy. One commentator quipped, “RIP to the tablecloths we lost to make this abomination.”

Source: @MegynKelly/YouTube Online critics questioned her fashion choices during her public appearances.

“She’s in mourning… The lace pantsuit phase of mourning,” another criticized. A third user added, “Erika’s ‘sense of style’ makes me so uncomfortable.” This is not the first time Erika's fashion choices have ignited online debates.

A similar uproar erupted during an October Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi, where Erika appeared in tight leather pants and a white shirt emblazoned with the word "Freedom." “Erika Kirk wearing tight leather pants at the recent Turning Point event. Is this how a grieving widow dresses? Very strange,” one user remarked. “Nothing screams mourning like tight leather pants,” another joked. A third asserted, “The whole thing is strange as h---. All of it.”

Source: @USATODAY/YouTube Erika Kirk attended a Turning Point USA event wearing leather pants.

Adding fuel to the fire, Erika’s interaction with J.D. Vance during the event further stirred controversy. While they greeted one another with a lengthy hug, many social media users deemed this embrace as “inappropriate” and even “disgusting.” “I’m disgusted by her,” one critic stated. “Their hands look out of place too. Unless they’re dating,” another speculated. A third simply commented, “This is so insane.”

Source: @USATODAY/YouTube Her interaction with J.D. Vance sparked further online controversy.

Erika heightened the drama by drawing parallels between Charlie and J.D. during her speech. “No one will ever replace Charlie … but I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. …Vice President J.D. Vance,” she stated, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk faced backlash after comparing Charlie Kirk to J.D. Vance.