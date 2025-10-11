Erika Kirk Says 'There Is No Linear Blueprint for Grief' in Poignant Post 1 Month After Husband Charlie's Shocking Death

Article continues below advertisement

One month after the death of Charlie Kirk, his wife, Erika, shared an emotional message via Instagram, explaining her grieving process and how she feels even more connected to him now than ever before. “...there is no linear blueprint for grief,” she wrote alongside a video of Charlie’s memorial service, where at least 90,000 supporters showed up to honor his legacy at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

'One Day You're Collapsed on the Floor Crying'

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk said she goes from crying on the floor to playing with her kids as she grieves the death of her husband.

“One day you’re collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths,” Erika continued. “The next you’re playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of something you can only attempt to define as divinely planted and bittersweet joy as a smile breaks through on your face.” Erika explained how “They say time heals. But love doesn’t ask to be healed,” adding, “Love asks to be remembered. It’s humbling to realize that this magnitude of suffering didn’t steal my love for my husband. It amplified it. It crystallized it. I carry my Charlie in every breath, in every ache, and in every quiet act of day-to-day living as I attempt to relearn what that rhythm will be.”

'I Have Never Loved Him More'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E. (@mrserikakirk) Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk explained what her grieving process has been like after her husband was murdered one month ago.

She continued, “And what l’ve realized through these past 30 days is the greater the suffering, the purer the love. And I have never loved him more than I do now.” Despite losing the love of her life and father to their two children, Erika previously expressed forgiveness for her husband’s alleged assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Erika Kirk Says She Forgives Tyler Robinson

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk said she has forgiven her husband's alleged assassin.

The widow of the Turning Point USA activist tearfully forgave Tyler during her husband’s memorial service, telling the crowd, “That young man — I forgive him,” adding, “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love.” Tyler has not been formally convicted in the case of the activist’s death; however, his lawyer requested to District Judge Tony Graf that his client be granted the opportunity to wear civilian clothes during court appearances, claiming that his shackles and jail attire made him look guilty.

Tyler Robinson Will Appear in Court on October 30

Source: mega Tyler Robinson's lawyer motioned to the judge for his client to wear civilian clothes in court.