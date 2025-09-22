Charlie Kirk's Funeral Service: 8 of the Most Poignant and Unexpected Moments

Article continues below advertisement

Pastor Rob McCoy Gave Opening Remarks

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Charlie Kirk's funeral and memorial service took place in Arizona on September 21.

Turning Point Faith California Co-Chair Pastor Rob McCoy, who is also known as "Charlie's Pastor," delivered powerful opening remarks at Charlie Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on September 21. McCoy, who has closely supported Kirk's family following the September 10 assassination, said the memorial for the late right-wing activist was Turning Point's largest event ever. Reflecting on Kirk's debates, he pointed out, "Charlie was never afraid because he knew his life was secure in the hands of God." The pastor later added, "In the time I have remaining, I'm gonna ask all who profess Christ as their savior to remain seated. The Bible says, 'If you profess Me before man, I'll profess you before My Father in Heaven.' It requires an act of faith. You stand. That's what Charlie did every day on campus with death threats. He stood because he knew in whom he had trusted. And he wants to give you the gift of the 'why' and 'what' he did. And that is his savior, Jesus."

Charlie Kirk to Receive an Honorary Degree

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Charlie Kirk's friends, colleagues and more spoke at his funeral and memorial service.

During the funeral and memorial service, Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry Arnn revealed Kirk took "dozens" of classes at the university before his death. Thus, the college decided to give him an honorary degree. "I keep a list in my head, of the six or eight young people who are the best I ever saw," Arnn said. "Charlie is the only one who was never a full-time student at Hillsdale College who is on that list. We will miss him dearly. " Arnn explained he and his wife set up a scholarship "in the hope that Charlie's children will go to a good college." He then announced, "The college will issue Kirk an honorary degree on May 9… Charlie you see, has suffered enough. He has gone to the Lord."

Charlie Kirk's Mentor Recalled Harrowing Assassination

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Charlie Kirk died on September 10.

Author and Christian radio host Frank Turek shared Kirk's last moments in the speech he delivered at the political activist's funeral and memorial service. According to Turek, he was standing 25 feet from Kirk when "that shot rang out." "I took a step toward him but his security team was on him immediately," he said. "And so Charlie, being like a son to me, I ran toward the security team and we ran to the SUV together. No father would stand back and say no, you just take my son, take him, I'll meet you at the hospital." While the "incredible" security team tried to perform life-saving measures as they rushed Kirk to the hospital, he "was already gone." "His face was looking at mine, but he wasn't looking at me. He was looking past me right into eternity. And if it's any comfort at all, I learned that Charlie felt no pain. He died instantly. But we had to try to bring him back," Turek emotionally said. "We couldn't save him. I want you to know Charlie right now is in heaven."

Donald Trump and Elon Musk Shook Hands Following Feud

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Donald Trump and Elon Musk seemed to set aside their feud at Charlie Kirk's funeral and memorial service.

The crowd saw one of the most unexpected moments when the camera panned to Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The viral clip from Turning Point USA's livestream showed the POTUS shaking hands with Musk following their bitter fallout earlier this year. The tech mogul stood up and walked away from Trump following the brief interaction. After the service, Musk uploaded a copy of the video on X alongside the text, "For Charlie."

Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and More Spoke at Charlie Kirk's Funeral and Memorial Service

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Charlie Kirk died at the age of 31.

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Delivered an Emotional Tribute

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika, and their two kids.

In her poignant speech, Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, said she forgives "that young man" — referring to the accused assassin, Tyler Robinson. "The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It's always love," she continued. The mom-of-two recalled arriving at a Utah hospital to do the "unthinkable" and "look directly at [her] husband's murdered body." "I saw the wound that ended his life, I felt everything you would expect to feel. I felt shock, I felt horror and a level of heartache that I didn't even know existed," said Erika while dabbing at her eyes with a tissue. "But there was something else, too. Even in death I could see the man that I love. I could see the single gray hair on the side of his head, which I never told him about — now he knows, sorry baby." Reflecting on their "strong" marriage, Erika revealed that Charlie wrote love notes to her every Saturday, which he always ended with, "How can I better serve you as a husband?" "My marriage with Charlie was the best thing that ever happened to me, and I know it was the best thing that ever happened to him as well," she continued. "He wanted everyone to experience that joy."

Donald Trump Pushed for the Death Penalty for Charlie Kirk's Accused Shooter

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, was arrested days after the fatal shooting.

After Erika shared the emotional eulogy, Donald took the stage to share how the country was "robbed of one of the brightest lights of our times. A giant of his generation and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot." The POTUS said Charlie was killed by "a radicalized, cold-blooded monster" because "he spoke for freedom and justice," adding his death made the U.S. "a nation in grief, a nation in shock and a nation in mourning." In his lengthy speech, Donald called for the death penalty for the "depraved assassin" after he was arrested and charged with capital murder. "God willing, he will receive the full and ultimate punishment for his horrific crime. It's a terrible thing. Because you can't let that happen. You can't let that happen. Can't let it happen to a country," he told the crowd. After celebrating Charlie's life in his speech, Donald concluded his message with a powerful reminder to the attendees. "For the freedoms he died for, and the values in which he so deeply believed. He believed in values that we should all believe in. Charlie created something very special. It's called Turning Point USA, and under the leadership and love of Erica, it will become bigger and better and stronger than ever before," he continued. "So, Charlie, we all want to thank you. We want to say a very loud God bless you, Charlie. God bless you for what you've done is incredible. And God bless Eric and the children. God bless the United States of America and can I ask Erica, please come out."

Donald Trump Appeared to Fall Asleep During Charlie Kirk's Funeral and Memorial Service

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube The president has sparked health concerns in recent months.