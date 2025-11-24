Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Believes She Got a 'Sign' From Late Activist on the Day He Died

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly had an emotional and candid chat with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, during the last stop on the journalist's tour. During their Saturday, November 22, onstage conversation in Arizona, Kelly asked the mother-of-two if she's seen any "signs" from her husband since he was shot dead on September 10.

Erika Kirks Says She Sees 'Signs' From Charlie Kirk

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Erika Kirk told Megyn Kelly that she received a 'sign' from late husband Charlie on the day he was murdered.

"It's so interesting when we first started dating — this is personal, but I share it only because maybe it'll be a sign for you to know that Charlie's with you in something — when we first started dating, we were walking to dinner one night, and this happened a lot, the lights would start to flicker," Erika spilled. "And he'd look up at the light and be like, ‘You know, it's so weird. This happens to me a lot.’ And I was like, 'Really?’"

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram The mom-of-two said the lights flickered in her Utah hotel room after he was killed.

"So our whole dating and whole marriage, anytime we'd be in a room and a light started to flicker, he would just look at me and wink," Erika continued. "It was like our little thing. It's a total frequency thing." "And so the night, everything happened, when we were in Utah, I was in a hotel room by myself, in one of the bedroom portion by myself, and the bathroom light was on, and it just was a strobe light all night. A part of me couldn't sleep because it was a strobe light. The other part of me couldn't sleep because of how just my world has just crumbled. And the other part of me couldn't sleep because I was like, 'Baby, I feel you. I know you're here.'"

How Erika Kirk's Daughter Is Handling the Loss

Erika revealed other "signs" that come via their 3-year-old daughter. "Is she starting to get it?" Megyn asked about the political activist's death, to which Erika replied, "Yes and no."

'We Talk About Heaven'

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika and Charlie Kirk welcomed one daughter and one son together.

"We talk about heaven, I make it really exciting. I tell her daddy had so much fun today," she said. "Everyone who has written letters and sent gifts to my children, thank you. I tell my son, he's only a year and a half, but I tell both of them, 'Daddy is telling all of his friends to send you gifts and letters. And Daddy is orchestrating from heaven to make sure that you always feel so loved.'"

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika revealed she talks about Charlie's 'day in heaven' with her daughter every night.