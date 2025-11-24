Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Believes She Got a 'Sign' From Late Activist on the Day He Died
Nov. 24 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly had an emotional and candid chat with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, during the last stop on the journalist's tour.
During their Saturday, November 22, onstage conversation in Arizona, Kelly asked the mother-of-two if she's seen any "signs" from her husband since he was shot dead on September 10.
Erika Kirks Says She Sees 'Signs' From Charlie Kirk
"It's so interesting when we first started dating — this is personal, but I share it only because maybe it'll be a sign for you to know that Charlie's with you in something — when we first started dating, we were walking to dinner one night, and this happened a lot, the lights would start to flicker," Erika spilled. "And he'd look up at the light and be like, ‘You know, it's so weird. This happens to me a lot.’ And I was like, 'Really?’"
"So our whole dating and whole marriage, anytime we'd be in a room and a light started to flicker, he would just look at me and wink," Erika continued. "It was like our little thing. It's a total frequency thing."
"And so the night, everything happened, when we were in Utah, I was in a hotel room by myself, in one of the bedroom portion by myself, and the bathroom light was on, and it just was a strobe light all night. A part of me couldn't sleep because it was a strobe light. The other part of me couldn't sleep because of how just my world has just crumbled. And the other part of me couldn't sleep because I was like, 'Baby, I feel you. I know you're here.'"
How Erika Kirk's Daughter Is Handling the Loss
Erika revealed other "signs" that come via their 3-year-old daughter.
"Is she starting to get it?" Megyn asked about the political activist's death, to which Erika replied, "Yes and no."
'We Talk About Heaven'
"We talk about heaven, I make it really exciting. I tell her daddy had so much fun today," she said. "Everyone who has written letters and sent gifts to my children, thank you. I tell my son, he's only a year and a half, but I tell both of them, 'Daddy is telling all of his friends to send you gifts and letters. And Daddy is orchestrating from heaven to make sure that you always feel so loved.'"
"And the other day, she was like, 'Tell me about Daddy's day in heaven.' So just we talk about that at night," Erika continued. "And then sometimes I'll say, 'Well, tell me what you think he did in heaven today.' And we just, I just try to make it exciting, because it is, it is heaven — is heaven's our home. And so I just want her to know that Daddy is having so much fun and building a place for her and our family in heaven."