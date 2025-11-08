Erika Kirk and 'Stiff' Sean Hannity's 'Awkward' Hug Goes Viral at Patriot Awards Ceremony: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk got caught in another eye-popping hugging moment when she appeared at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony on November 6. The 36-year-old, who is the widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was honored at the event held at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York. When she got up to receive the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award, she embraced host Sean Hannity − and fans couldn't help but troll the pair's moment.

🚨 ERIKA KIRK & SEAN HANNITY CAUGHT IN THE MOST AWKWARD HUG ON STAGE



Hannity stood stiff - arm limp, eyes locked forward, body language screaming “get me out.”

No hip hold. No hair touch. No spark.



After her full-embrace with JD Vance, this one felt ice-cold.



Awkward… or… pic.twitter.com/0rkEbzdy2Y — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 7, 2025 Source: X Fans bashed Erika Kirk and Sean Hannity's hug.

In a clip shared to X, a teary-eyed Erika side-hugged Hannity, 63, on stage with the Fox News journalist keeping his arms stuck to his sides and lightly patting her on the back. A fan roasted the exchange, writing: "Hannity stood stiff [with his] arm limp, eyes locked forward, body language screaming 'get me out.'" "No hip hold. No hair touch. No spark. After her full embrace with J.D. Vance, this one felt ice-cold. Awkward… or intentional?" the user wondered.

What Fans Have Said About Erika and Sean's Embrace

Source: Fox News/X Erika Kirk and Sean Hannity were caught in a wild hug.

Other users chimed in with their two cents about the interaction with one agreeing that the hug was "intentional" as Hannity "saw the criticism of J.D. Vance." "Stop! I think some people are just huggers by nature. If her husband was alive and she did this, no one would say a peep," someone exclaimed. Another X user noted: "He’s patting her on the back with his other hand…But good for him—She should just be getting a professional handshake from these men, and women."

The Hug Heard Around the World

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk died after being shot last month.

Several others continued to agree that the stiff cuddle was merely an intentional move so Hannity doesn't receive any pushback from viewers. Erika, whose husband was assassinated in September, was last spotted in a different seemingly uncomfortable hug with Vice President J.D. Vance last month during an event for Turning Point USA. The embrace caught audience members off guard as the non-profit organization's CEO and the politician, 41, looked too close for comfort.

Source: @11Alive/Youtube Erika Kirk’s hug with J.D. Vance went viral after their Turning Point USA appearance.