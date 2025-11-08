or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Erika Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Erika Kirk and 'Stiff' Sean Hannity's 'Awkward' Hug Goes Viral at Patriot Awards Ceremony: Watch

image of Erika Kirk was honored at the Patriot Awards this week.
Source: Fox News/YouTube/X

Erika Kirk was honored at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, where she hugged Sean Hannity.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk got caught in another eye-popping hugging moment when she appeared at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards ceremony on November 6.

The 36-year-old, who is the widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was honored at the event held at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York.

When she got up to receive the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award, she embraced host Sean Hannity − and fans couldn't help but troll the pair's moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: X

Fans bashed Erika Kirk and Sean Hannity's hug.

In a clip shared to X, a teary-eyed Erika side-hugged Hannity, 63, on stage with the Fox News journalist keeping his arms stuck to his sides and lightly patting her on the back.

A fan roasted the exchange, writing: "Hannity stood stiff [with his] arm limp, eyes locked forward, body language screaming 'get me out.'"

"No hip hold. No hair touch. No spark. After her full embrace with J.D. Vance, this one felt ice-cold. Awkward… or intentional?" the user wondered.

Article continues below advertisement

What Fans Have Said About Erika and Sean's Embrace

image of Erika Kirk and Sean Hannity were caught in a wild hug.
Source: Fox News/X

Erika Kirk and Sean Hannity were caught in a wild hug.

Other users chimed in with their two cents about the interaction with one agreeing that the hug was "intentional" as Hannity "saw the criticism of J.D. Vance."

"Stop! I think some people are just huggers by nature. If her husband was alive and she did this, no one would say a peep," someone exclaimed.

Another X user noted: "He’s patting her on the back with his other hand…But good for him—She should just be getting a professional handshake from these men, and women."

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Hug Heard Around the World

image of Charlie Kirk died after being shot last month.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Charlie Kirk died after being shot last month.

Several others continued to agree that the stiff cuddle was merely an intentional move so Hannity doesn't receive any pushback from viewers.

Erika, whose husband was assassinated in September, was last spotted in a different seemingly uncomfortable hug with Vice President J.D. Vance last month during an event for Turning Point USA.

The embrace caught audience members off guard as the non-profit organization's CEO and the politician, 41, looked too close for comfort.

image of Erika Kirk’s hug with J.D. Vance went viral after their Turning Point USA appearance.
Source: @11Alive/Youtube

Erika Kirk’s hug with J.D. Vance went viral after their Turning Point USA appearance.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling told The Mirror about what Erika and Vance possibly spoke about during their moment.

According to the expert, Erika told her assistant before getting up on stage at the event: “I can’t do this, I don’t want to do it. Give me a second.”

After she gave a speech about her fallen husband, Vance hugged her and allegedly told her: “I’m proud of you.”

“It’s not gonna bring him back," Erika then quietly said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.