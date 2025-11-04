What Did Erika Kirk Say to J.D. Vance During Their Viral Hug? Lip Reader Spills

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance’s onstage moment with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is making waves online — and now a professional lip reader is shedding light on what might have happened. During a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday, October 29, social media users thought the two looked too close for comfort — but expert lip reader Nicola Hickling told an outlet that the interaction wasn’t what it seemed.

“I can’t do this, I don’t want to do it,” Erika allegedly told her assistant before adding, “Give me a second.”

Source: @11Alive/Youtube Erika Kirk’s hug with J.D. Vance went viral after their Turning Point USA appearance.

There’s a lot of controversy over this hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance.



Imagine being outraged over a 2.5 second hug between friends?



Help me understand. pic.twitter.com/FIuYGpqsh7 — brittany (@by__brittany) October 31, 2025 Source: Fox News

Once she gathered herself, Erika took the stage and gave a heartfelt speech honoring her late husband. Afterward, J.D. hugged her and reportedly said, “I’m proud of you.” Erika, still emotional, responded, “It’s not gonna bring him back.”

As previously reported, Erika — now serving as CEO of her husband’s organization — spoke to the crowd at Ole Miss in Mississippi, more than one month after Charlie was fatally shot in the neck at a similar event. “When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President J.D. Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it because, obviously, it’s a very emotional, emotional day,” she began. “But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, ‘Go reclaim that territory, babe.’ The battle’s already won. God’s love conquers. And that’s why I’m here today. No one will ever replace my husband — but I do see some similarities in J.D.”

Source: MEGA A lip reader revealed Erika Kirk told her assistant she 'didn’t want to go' on stage.

That line — and the pair’s emotional hug — quickly set off a frenzy online. Some people thought their embrace was too intimate, especially as J.D. placed his hand on her waist while she rested hers on the back of his head. Others commented on Erika’s outfit, calling it “inappropriate” for the setting.

“When I saw her leather pants, I thought perhaps I was overreacting to her choice of attire. When I heard this strange comment about Vance being like her husband, I asked myself why would she say that? Then I saw her hand on his head during a hug. Weird,” one user wrote on X. Another person speculated, “J.D. Vance is going to divorce his Indian wife, distance himself from his family, marry Charlie Kirk’s widow, and position himself as a candidate for the 2028 U.S. presidential election.” A third added, “I’m not saying J.D. Vance & Erika Kirk colluded to kill Charlie. But I am saying [his wife] Usha is toast.”

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was heard telling Erika Kirk, 'I’m proud of you.'

Now, Erika is breaking her silence following the viral moment. The mother-of-two got emotional during her first televised interview since her husband’s murder. In the preview for the Wednesday, November 5, episode, she was asked about reports that cameras might be banned from the courtroom for her husband’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson. “There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered,” Erika told Fox News' Jesse Watters. “There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning.”

Source: @FoxNews/Youtube Erika Kirk later spoke about transparency in her husband’s murder case.