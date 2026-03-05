or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Erika Kirk
OK LogoHEALTH

Erika Kirk Shares Emotional Health Update About Her Mother

split photo of Erika Kirk & her mother
Source: MEGA; @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk shared a heartfelt health update about her mother as fans flood social media with prayers.

Profile Image

March 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk recently shared a touching update about her mother, Lori Frantzve, on Instagram, revealing significant health challenges that have deeply affected her family.

In a series of emotional videos, Kirk’s followers witnessed her mother in a wheelchair, with bandages on her nose and collarbone, sparking concern and speculation regarding her health.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Erika Kirk posted an emotional update about her mother’s health.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk posted an emotional update about her mother’s health.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

While Frantzve appeared in the videos, Kirk refrained from discussing the specifics of her mother's condition or whether she had undergone surgery. The intimate moment captured Kirk holding her mother’s hand, which visibly trembled as Frantzve kissed it gently. Kirk’s children also appeared in the video, gently interacting with their grandmother, although their faces remained concealed to protect their privacy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Kirk has prioritized her children’s privacy, especially after the passing of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025. A source close to the family indicates that Erika remains committed to shielding her children from the public eye, particularly due to the political threats they have faced.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Erika Kirk's mother appeared in a wheelchair in the video.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk's mother appeared in a wheelchair in the video.

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In her Instagram caption, Erika expressed profound gratitude for her mother’s influence on her life, emphasizing lessons in faith and integrity.

She remarked, “That’s where integrity walks…”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Erika Kirk did not disclose specific medical details about her mom.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk did not disclose specific medical details about her mom.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika thanked Lori for her unwavering support throughout her childhood, stating, “Now, in this sacred turn of seasons, we pour everything into you.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Followers responded with messages of prayer and encouragement.
Source: MEGA

Followers responded with messages of prayer and encouragement.

Fans quickly responded to Erika’s emotional update, filling the comments section with messages of support.

One follower wrote, “Love you and praying for mama Lo!” while another added, “Sending prayers of comfort for your mom and the strength you need to keep going.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.