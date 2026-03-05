Erika Kirk Shares Emotional Health Update About Her Mother
March 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk recently shared a touching update about her mother, Lori Frantzve, on Instagram, revealing significant health challenges that have deeply affected her family.
In a series of emotional videos, Kirk’s followers witnessed her mother in a wheelchair, with bandages on her nose and collarbone, sparking concern and speculation regarding her health.
While Frantzve appeared in the videos, Kirk refrained from discussing the specifics of her mother's condition or whether she had undergone surgery. The intimate moment captured Kirk holding her mother’s hand, which visibly trembled as Frantzve kissed it gently. Kirk’s children also appeared in the video, gently interacting with their grandmother, although their faces remained concealed to protect their privacy.
Kirk has prioritized her children’s privacy, especially after the passing of her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September 2025. A source close to the family indicates that Erika remains committed to shielding her children from the public eye, particularly due to the political threats they have faced.
In her Instagram caption, Erika expressed profound gratitude for her mother’s influence on her life, emphasizing lessons in faith and integrity.
She remarked, “That’s where integrity walks…”
Erika thanked Lori for her unwavering support throughout her childhood, stating, “Now, in this sacred turn of seasons, we pour everything into you.”
Fans quickly responded to Erika’s emotional update, filling the comments section with messages of support.
One follower wrote, “Love you and praying for mama Lo!” while another added, “Sending prayers of comfort for your mom and the strength you need to keep going.”