Erika Kirk Reveals 3-Year-Old Daughter 'Can’t Wait' to Go to Heaven Following Her Father Charlie's Tragic Death

Erika Kirk admitted her 3-year-old daughter told her she "can’t wait" to go to heaven following Charlie Kirk's untimely death at 31. The conservative activist, 37, made the heartbreaking revelation during an appearance on Hannity on Monday, December 8, to promote her late husband's posthumous book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life.

Erika Kirk Finds Comfort Knowing She Will Reunite With Charlie Someday

Source: Fox News Erika Kirk's daughter told her she 'can't wait' to go to heaven to see her dad.

When host Sean Hannity, 63, inquired whether believing heaven is awaiting her offers some comfort, Erika responded, "It does." "My daughter and I, we’ve talked about this at night," she explained. "She would ask, ‘What do you think Daddy did today in heaven?’ And I’ll have her relay that back to me." Erika reiterated how she explains Charlie’s death to her young daughter. "We’ve come to the understanding, and I’ve tried to explain this to her, that Daddy’s still with us, he’s just in a different location and he’s building us a home in heaven," she spilled. "And I’ve said this before, but she said, ‘I can’t wait to go.’ I said, 'Me too, baby.'”

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk told her daughter that her late father is building them 'a home in heaven.'

The mom-of-two has previously addressed how she handles her daughter's questions about Charlie's absence following the right-wing activist's shooting assassination at Utah Valley University on September 10. During her Wednesday, November 5, sit-down with Fox News' Jesse Watters, she shared how she told the toddler: "If ever you want to talk to Daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking to him — he can hear you." "He's always in your heart," she added tearfully.

Charlie Kirk's Final Birthday Message to His Daughter

Source: @charliekirk1776/instagram Charlie Kirk wished his daughter a happy birthday on August 23.

Less than a month before Charlie's murder, he wished his daughter a happy birthday on Instagram on August 23. "Happy birthday to our incredible daughter. Teaching her to know God, alongside @mrserikakirk, is the greatest privilege. Having a family will change your life in the best ways, so get married and have kids. You won’t regret it," he captioned a photo of himself playing in the sand with the youngster.

Erika Kirk Blames Her Husband's Murder on Violent 'Individuals'