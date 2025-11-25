Politics Erika Kirk Reveals Turning Point USA's Support of J.D. Vance for 2028 Presidential Bid Is 'in the Works' Source: mega; Megyn Kelly/Youtube Erika Kirk told Megyn Kelly, 'One of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting J.D. for 28.' Allie Fasanella Nov. 25 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Erika Kirk shared that Turning Point USA's support for J.D. Vance potentially running in the 2028 presidential election is "in the works." Speaking to Megyn Kelly during her live show in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, November 22, Charlie Kirk's widow revealed, "That was the thing that my husband was very direct about." Erika continued, "Interestingly enough, one of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting J.D. for 28.

Erika Kirk Is a Big Fan of Vice President J.D. Vance

Source: WREG News Channel 3/YouTube Erika Kirk and J.D. Vance's intimate hug at a Turning Point USA event on October 29 made headlines.

The 37-year-old mother-of-two's statements come weeks after her intimate hug with the vice president, 41, at an October 29 Turning Point USA event went viral on social media. Erika — who took over as the CEO of her late husband's conservative nonprofit organization following his assassination on September 10 — also shared her affection for the politician as she introduced him on stage. "No one will ever replace my husband," she told the crowd. "But I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. — in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."

Erika Kirk Defends Her Viral J.D. Vance Hug

Source: WREG News Channel 3/YouTube Erika Kirk told Megyn Kelly that her 'love language is touch.'

Erika defended the hug during her interview with Megyn, 55. "My love language is touch, if you will," she explained. "So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [J.D.] is walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head. Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'" "They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!" Megyn quipped, to which Erika replied, "I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that!"

Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube Many social media users felt Erika Kirk's hug was 'too familiar.'

Social media users debated the nature of the hug, with many claiming it was too intimate. "Erika Kirk with an inappropriate greeting in Mississippi — a romantic like bear hug and over the top hair grab on J.D. Vance," one person wrote. "Too passionate. She has had virtually no grieving period either. Charlie’s parents will not talk to her. Something is up with her."

Source: mega Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated on September 10.