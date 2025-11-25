Erika Kirk Reveals Turning Point USA's Support of J.D. Vance for 2028 Presidential Bid Is 'in the Works'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk shared that Turning Point USA's support for J.D. Vance potentially running in the 2028 presidential election is "in the works."
Speaking to Megyn Kelly during her live show in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, November 22, Charlie Kirk's widow revealed, "That was the thing that my husband was very direct about."
Erika continued, "Interestingly enough, one of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting J.D. for 28.
Erika Kirk Is a Big Fan of Vice President J.D. Vance
The 37-year-old mother-of-two's statements come weeks after her intimate hug with the vice president, 41, at an October 29 Turning Point USA event went viral on social media.
Erika — who took over as the CEO of her late husband's conservative nonprofit organization following his assassination on September 10 — also shared her affection for the politician as she introduced him on stage.
"No one will ever replace my husband," she told the crowd. "But I do see some similarities of my husband in J.D. — in Vice President J.D. Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight."
Erika Kirk Defends Her Viral J.D. Vance Hug
Erika defended the hug during her interview with Megyn, 55.
"My love language is touch, if you will," she explained. "So I will give you a play-by-play: They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over, [J.D.] is walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says, 'I'm so proud of you.' And I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head. Anyone whom I have hugged, that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, 'God bless you.'"
"They were acting like you touched the back of his a--!" Megyn quipped, to which Erika replied, "I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that!"
Social media users debated the nature of the hug, with many claiming it was too intimate.
"Erika Kirk with an inappropriate greeting in Mississippi — a romantic like bear hug and over the top hair grab on J.D. Vance," one person wrote. "Too passionate. She has had virtually no grieving period either. Charlie’s parents will not talk to her. Something is up with her."
Another user commented, "Extremely awkward moment. More than just a hug! That was an intimate hug. Her top half was pressed against his."
A third added, "Too close for comfort, if I saw a woman touching my husband’s head like that he would not hear the end of it. Too familiar."