Erin Bates' Health Woes: 6 Things to Know After Her 3-Week Hospitalization

Erin Bates Paine Experienced 'Long and Emotional' Labor While Giving Birth to Baby No. 7

Source: @chad_erinpaine/Instagram Erin Bates Paine was finally able to come home after giving birth to her seventh child with husband Chad Paine.

Erin Bates Paine has braved multiple health complications throughout her motherhood journey. On August 25, Erin gave birth to her and husband Chad Paine's seventh child, Henry Blythe Paine, after a "long and emotional labor." "Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications. We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy. 💙," Chad wrote in an August 27 Instagram post. The Bringing Up Bates alum and Chad uploaded a follow-up clip of their newborn, thanking everyone for their prayers in the caption.

Erin Bates Paine Developed a Severe UTI and Kidney Infection That Led to Septic Shock

Source: @chad_erinpaine/Instagram Erin Bates Paine and Chad Paine are now parents to seven children.

In a September 1 post, Chad revealed Henry was "doing well in the NICU." However, he asked for prayers again for his wife's recovery after she developed further complications. "Her labor was longer and more intense than previous births," he revealed. "She has been fighting through it and has been such a light and sweet testimony of grace to nurses, staff, and doctors alike. We are all moved by her kindness and gratefulness in the midst of pain." Chad added, "Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock. She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers. We would covet your prayers for this beautiful girl who is such a light in a dark world. We are holding onto God's promises."

Erin Bates Paine Suffered a Severe Seizure During Her Hospital Recovery

Source: @chad_erinpaine/Instagram Chad Paine updated their followers throughout Erin Bates Paine's hospital stay.

While they thought Erin's infection was getting better, Chad confirmed the mom-of-seven was admitted to the ICU after she suffered a "lengthy and severe seizure." During the period, doctors began running tests and scans to determine the cause, adding the health setback left Erin "extremely weak" that she only "spent hours only half conscious." "As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I've ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering," he wrote in the September 4 post. "I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can't even imagine life without my best friend. The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine. We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful." In the days after she battled serious medical complications, Erin began sharing positive updates showing her recovery period in the hospital. The couple uploaded a video of the matriarch snuggling and kissing Henry while resting on her hospital bed. Then, on September 9, Chad revealed Erin had been transferred to a new hospital "where a team of doctors is working together to help her improve. The nurses have been so compassionate and have become like family to us." The following day, Chad uploaded a video of himself reading a letter to Erin from their daughter Brooklyn Elise. "A moment we never want to forget. 😭 Being away from our babies has been harder than we ever imagined. 💔 Our hearts ache to be together again. #familystrong #nicu #emotional," he captioned the post. Before Erin's hospital discharge, the couple posted another update thanking their family and friends who provided them with overwhelming love and support "during this difficult season." "From watching the kids and taking them on adventures, to helping with baby Henry and lifting Erin up with encouragement — you have carried us in ways we can't even put into words. We don't know how to say thank you enough, but we are truly, deeply grateful. ❤️," the post continued.

Erin Bates Paine Finally Returned Home After Nearly 3-Week Hospital Stay

Source: @chad_erinpaine/Instagram Erin Bates Paine confirmed she has lost her function in her right leg after her sepsis battle.

On September 13, Erin was finally able to return home after almost three weeks in the hospital. "I have never been so thankful to finally head home to our babies," she added before revealing another health issue she is currently dealing with. "We don't have all the answers yet, and I still don't have function in my right leg, but we are choosing to count every blessing — especially the gift of being together again. Your prayers have carried us through and mean the world to our family."

Erin Bates Paine Previously Had Several Miscarriages Caused by a Blood-Clotting Condition

Source: @chad_erinpaine/Instagram Erin Bates Paine' health condition reportedly led to miscarriages.

Expanding their family has not been an easy journey, with Erin and Chad facing multiple miscarriages due to a blood-clotting issue before expecting their first child. "Going through a miscarriage is one of the hardest things," she told People in a 2015 exclusive interview. "You build up all these expectations, and you prepare, and you have the date in your mind, and it's just it's heartbreaking when that ends. It's like your world's been crushed." Despite the challenges, Erin said the struggles had just brought her and Chad closer together.

Erin Bates Paine Has Also Undergone Multiple Surgeries Due to Ruptured Cysts

Source: @chad_erinpaine/Instagram Her family asked for prayers amid her health struggles.