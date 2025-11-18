Politics CNN's Erin Burnett Clashes With Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace Over Jeffrey Epstein in Awkward Interview Source: mega CNN’s Erin Burnett cut off Rep. Nancy Mace while live on air on Monday, November 17. Allie Fasanella Nov. 18 2025, Published 2:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

CNN anchor Erin Burnett had a heated exchange with Rep. Nancy Mace during her nightly news show on Monday, November 17. Burnett cut off the South Carolina congresswomen — who is among only four Republicans to sign a petition demanding the release of Jeffrey Epstein's files — when she declared that the media was only concerned with "clickbait" about Donald Trump instead the survivor's stories. Mace also argued that Democrats could've led the release of the s-- trafficker's files "under President [Joe] Biden." Interrupting the politician to defend the media, Burnett snapped, "I'm quite proud that on this program we've had every victim of Jeffrey Epstein that was willing to speak."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNN/Youtube CNN's Erin Burnett snapped at Rep. Nancy Mace after the latter claimed the media didn't care about Epstein's victims.

Article continues below advertisement

Erin Burnett Shuts Nancy Mace Down

Source: CNN/Youtube 'We’ve had every victim of Jeffrey Epstein that was willing to speak,' Erin Burnett told Nancy Mace.

The news anchor, 49, also cited Trump’s comments from this past weekend that "only a very bad or stupid Republican" would vote to have the files released. In response, Mace, 47, claimed the president had "come around," before insisting, "Biden never gave these women a chance. And that's the story you all aren't telling." Burnett shot back that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's co-conspirator, was prosecuted under the Biden administration. The British former socialite, 63, was convicted on multiple s-- trafficking charges in December 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The host also noted that Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security federal prison camp this summer after a meeting with Trump's deputy attorney general and former personal lawyer, Todd Blanche.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Is Now Urging the Government to Release the Jeffrey Epstein Files

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Emails of the late s-- trafficker were released Wednesday, November 12.

Burnett and Mace's awkward on-air moment comes as Trump suddenly reversed his position on releasing the Epstein files, urging House Republicans to go ahead with publicizing everything the Justice Department has on the late pedophile. Just last week, on Wednesday, November 12, private emails of the disgraced financier were leaked, revealing that Trump's name was mentioned multiple times. White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, came to Trump's defense following the leak, stating, "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump."

'We Have Nothing to Do With Epstein'

Source: mega Trump has continued to insist that he has nothing to do with Epstein.