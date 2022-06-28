The time has come: Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former accomplice, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with five years of supervised released for federal sex trafficking, E! reported on Tuesday, June 28.

Additionally, Maxwell was fined $750,000 for her past crimes.

Six months after the jury found the socialite guilty of helping the late financial guru sexually abuse teenage girls, the 60-year-old was convicted of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of perjury.