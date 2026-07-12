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Erling Haaland’s Birkin Collection Turns Heads Amid World Cup Success

split photo of Erling Haaland
Source: MEGA;@erling/Instagram

Erling Haaland has a passion for fashion!

July 12 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Erling Haaland, the Norwegian soccer star, has become a fashion icon, particularly noted for his impressive collection of Hermès Birkin bags.

Amid the 2026 World Cup, his affinity for these luxury items captures the attention of fans and media alike.

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image of Erling Haaland has attracted attention for his growing collection of Hermès Birkin bags.
Source: @erling/Instagram

Erling Haaland has attracted attention for his growing collection of Hermès Birkin bags.

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Haaland has been traveling globally, showcasing a remarkable assortment of Birkins, each bag more exclusive than the last. His collection reportedly includes over seven distinct styles, collectively valued at approximately $317,000. This eye-popping figure has raised eyebrows and sparked conversations among soccer enthusiasts.

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image of Erling Haaland recently arrived in the United States carrying a limited-edition Endless Road Birkin valued at $45,500.
Source: @erling/Instagram

Erling Haaland recently arrived in the United States carrying a limited-edition Endless Road Birkin valued at $45,500.

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Haaland recently arrived in the United States with a rare Endless Road style bag, a limited-edition piece that features a design of mountains next to a highway. The bag costs $45,500 and adds to his growing list of high-value accessories. The most expensive item in his collection is a black multipocket HAC 50, which previously sold for $69,500. Other notable pieces include the Evercalf Toile Cargo HAC 40, priced at $50,000.

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image of Many took to the comments section to react to the bags.
Source: @erling/Instagram

Many took to the comments section to react to the bags.

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Fans have taken notice of Haaland's stylish choices, with one Instagram account commenting, “Have you seen Erling Haaland’s custom Birkins? Baby, buckle up.”

His fashion sense seems to resonate with many, as he frequently opts for the largest styles but occasionally carries smaller versions as well.

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image of Erling Haaland's luxury fashion choices have gained widespread attention on social media.
Source: MEGA

Erling Haaland's luxury fashion choices have gained widespread attention on social media.

Haaland is not alone in his love for Birkins. Celebrity figures like Kylie Jenner also own an impressive collection, including a $63,000 crocodile Birkin 35. Athletes such as Stefon Diggs and David Beckham have also embraced the luxury brand, helping to elevate its status within men's fashion.

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