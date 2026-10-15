Ethan Hawke Blasts Hollywood's 'Greedy' Power Players as He Predicts a 'Massive Rebellion' Against Them

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Ethan Hawke criticized the powerful forces and wealthy players he believes control the entertainment industry, calling them "greedy" and predicting massive cultural backlash. The five-time Oscar nominee shared a blunt assessment of Hollywood's current fiscal climate and the ultimate fate of its elites in a new GQ interview published on October 13. Hawke, 55, emphasized his belief in a massive counter-movement. "I believe in rebellion. And I think people are going to wake up and punch back and there's going to be massive movements in music and massive movements in live theater and massive movements of people getting together," he said.

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'Their Lives Are Worthless'

Source: MEGA Ethan Hawke flamed Hollywood greed and said a cultural reckoning is coming.

He urged people not to worry about those driven purely by wealth: "The money and the greedy b------- that think they control everybody, they always lose in the end... They think they're winning, but they're losing cause their lives are worthless.” Hawke expressed exasperation with modern Hollywood's financial mechanics, pointing to a lack of compensation for true creativity. "There's a direct correlation. I find that the more you love a project, the less you get paid," he stated. "If you want to beat the algorithm, it's very difficult to do that and be paid.” Right-wing actress Justine Bateman sided with Hawke, posting on X, "Ethan Hawke is correct. This growing destruction is our next chapter.”

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Others Stars Have Spoken Out

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Source: MEGA Drake Bell and Dakota Johnson have also voiced frustration with Hollywood.

Ethan Hawke Is a Vocal Trump Critic

Source: MEGA Hawke contrasted Donald Trump with Jimmy Carter to highlight Trump's lack of integrity.