Ethan Hawke Reflects on Regrets Over Daughter Maya's 'Hard' and 'Complicated' Childhood

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan Hawke opened up about his regrets concerning his daughter Maya Hawke’s “really hard and complicated” upbringing during an insightful conversation with Sydney Sweeney for Variety's "Actors on Actors."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: variety/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

In the Thursday, December 11, interview, Ethan, 55, expressed his regret without diving into specific details about Maya's childhood. However, he revealed that he recognized her artistic talent early on. "I knew she was gonna be a very good one," he shared, recalling how Maya's creative pursuits — including watercoloring, dancing and singing — provided her with a sense of stability as a child.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ethan Hawke spoke about his daughter Maya Hawke’s challenging childhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan proudly recalled a moment when a concerned teacher asked Maya, “Are you happy?” and she responded with wisdom beyond her years. "Do you really think that's the question?" she replied. “I love this kid,” Ethan reflected on Maya's insightful response at just 13. She boldly added, “I don’t think that’s a very interesting question. I think there’s a lot more interesting questions than whether I’m happy or not. Am I happy? No. But I don’t aspire to be happy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Maya Hawke began her acting career in 2017.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Maya has indeed proven her father right by blossoming into a talented actress, starring in hits such as Netflix’s Stranger Things and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Fans can look forward to her appearances in upcoming films like One Night Only, Wishful Thinking and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix/YouTube Maya Hawke is now a successful actress in 'Stranger Things' and other films.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to Maya, 27, Ethan shares son Levon, 23, with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, and daughters Clementine Jean, 17, and Indiana, 14, with current wife Ryan Shawhughes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ethan Hawke recognized his daughter’s talent from a young age.