or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ethan Hawke
OK LogoNEWS

Ethan Hawke Reflects on Regrets Over Daughter Maya's 'Hard' and 'Complicated' Childhood

Split image of Ethan Hawke & Maya Hawke
Source: MEGA

Ethan Hawke shared pride and regrets over his daughter Maya Hawke’s artistic, challenging childhood.

Profile Image

Jan. 1 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ethan Hawke opened up about his regrets concerning his daughter Maya Hawke’s “really hard and complicated” upbringing during an insightful conversation with Sydney Sweeney for Variety's "Actors on Actors."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: variety/YouTube
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In the Thursday, December 11, interview, Ethan, 55, expressed his regret without diving into specific details about Maya's childhood. However, he revealed that he recognized her artistic talent early on. "I knew she was gonna be a very good one," he shared, recalling how Maya's creative pursuits — including watercoloring, dancing and singing — provided her with a sense of stability as a child.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ethan Hawke spoke about his daughter Maya Hawke’s challenging childhood.
Source: MEGA

Ethan Hawke spoke about his daughter Maya Hawke’s challenging childhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan proudly recalled a moment when a concerned teacher asked Maya, “Are you happy?” and she responded with wisdom beyond her years. "Do you really think that's the question?" she replied.

“I love this kid,” Ethan reflected on Maya's insightful response at just 13.

She boldly added, “I don’t think that’s a very interesting question. I think there’s a lot more interesting questions than whether I’m happy or not. Am I happy? No. But I don’t aspire to be happy.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Maya Hawke began her acting career in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Maya Hawke began her acting career in 2017.

MORE ON:
Ethan Hawke

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Maya has indeed proven her father right by blossoming into a talented actress, starring in hits such as Netflix’s Stranger Things and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Fans can look forward to her appearances in upcoming films like One Night Only, Wishful Thinking and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Maya Hawke is now a successful actress in 'Stranger Things' and other films.
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Maya Hawke is now a successful actress in 'Stranger Things' and other films.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to Maya, 27, Ethan shares son Levon, 23, with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, and daughters Clementine Jean, 17, and Indiana, 14, with current wife Ryan Shawhughes.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ethan Hawke recognized his daughter’s talent from a young age.
Source: MEGA

Ethan Hawke recognized his daughter’s talent from a young age.

Ethan has often refrained from discussing the challenges of his past, especially regarding his high-profile divorce from Uma in 2005. He emphasized his commitment to his children when it comes to public discussions. “I can’t really talk about this because I vowed to my kids so many times not to talk about the divorce in public,” he stated in November, recognizing how hard divorce can be on family dynamics.

"The public eye is like gasoline," he said, "but what makes divorce hard is the stuff that makes it hard for everyone: the family elements, how to help the kids through it."

"I’m so envious of people who have amicable splits," he told The Times.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.