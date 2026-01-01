Ethan Hawke Reflects on Regrets Over Daughter Maya's 'Hard' and 'Complicated' Childhood
Jan. 1 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Ethan Hawke opened up about his regrets concerning his daughter Maya Hawke’s “really hard and complicated” upbringing during an insightful conversation with Sydney Sweeney for Variety's "Actors on Actors."
In the Thursday, December 11, interview, Ethan, 55, expressed his regret without diving into specific details about Maya's childhood. However, he revealed that he recognized her artistic talent early on. "I knew she was gonna be a very good one," he shared, recalling how Maya's creative pursuits — including watercoloring, dancing and singing — provided her with a sense of stability as a child.
Ethan proudly recalled a moment when a concerned teacher asked Maya, “Are you happy?” and she responded with wisdom beyond her years. "Do you really think that's the question?" she replied.
“I love this kid,” Ethan reflected on Maya's insightful response at just 13.
She boldly added, “I don’t think that’s a very interesting question. I think there’s a lot more interesting questions than whether I’m happy or not. Am I happy? No. But I don’t aspire to be happy.”
Maya has indeed proven her father right by blossoming into a talented actress, starring in hits such as Netflix’s Stranger Things and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Fans can look forward to her appearances in upcoming films like One Night Only, Wishful Thinking and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
In addition to Maya, 27, Ethan shares son Levon, 23, with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, and daughters Clementine Jean, 17, and Indiana, 14, with current wife Ryan Shawhughes.
Ethan has often refrained from discussing the challenges of his past, especially regarding his high-profile divorce from Uma in 2005. He emphasized his commitment to his children when it comes to public discussions. “I can’t really talk about this because I vowed to my kids so many times not to talk about the divorce in public,” he stated in November, recognizing how hard divorce can be on family dynamics.
"The public eye is like gasoline," he said, "but what makes divorce hard is the stuff that makes it hard for everyone: the family elements, how to help the kids through it."
"I’m so envious of people who have amicable splits," he told The Times.