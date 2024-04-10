'Euphoria' Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers and More

The next season of Euphoria is expected to pick up from the previous part's finale.

In the last episode of Season 2, Nate informs the police his father, Cal, has a USB disc that has the footage of the patriarch's sexual relationships. Rue and Jules seemingly patch things up, but Cassie and Maddy get involved in a fight at school.

According to Domingo, Euphoria Season 3 would have "big swings."

"Sam Levinson and I had some really deep conversations as of last weekend actually," he told Deadline. "Here he's talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times."

He added, "He's someone who, once there's an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist and he wants to make sure he's telling some really compelling storytelling."