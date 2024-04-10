'Euphoria' Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers and More
When Will 'Euphoria' Season 3 Be Released?
Euphoria has been one of the most successful TV series, even becoming the most tweeted-about show in the U.S. with 34 million tweets.
After the Euphoria Season 2 finale in 2022, HBO has yet to determine the release date for the next part, mainly due to the ongoing delays. But according to reports, the network aims to drop it in 2025.
Will the Original Cast Members Return?
Zendaya is set to return to lead the new season of Euphoria alongside Sydney Sweeney. Among the other returnees include Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Austin Abrams, Algee Smith and Storm Reid.
The cast previously lost Angus Cloud, who played Fezco O'Neill, as he died in July 2023 at the age of 25.
Meanwhile, there were rumors Billie Eilish would join the series and play the role of Nate's love interest. However, the singer immediately dismissed the buzz during her interview on Vanity Fair's Time Capsule series.
What to Expect From 'Euphoria' Season 3
The next season of Euphoria is expected to pick up from the previous part's finale.
In the last episode of Season 2, Nate informs the police his father, Cal, has a USB disc that has the footage of the patriarch's sexual relationships. Rue and Jules seemingly patch things up, but Cassie and Maddy get involved in a fight at school.
According to Domingo, Euphoria Season 3 would have "big swings."
"Sam Levinson and I had some really deep conversations as of last weekend actually," he told Deadline. "Here he's talking about the arcs of all the characters and what he wants to do to expand that, to actually re-examine at times."
He added, "He's someone who, once there's an expectation of the show, he wants to smash that expectation because he truly is a consummate artist and he wants to make sure he's telling some really compelling storytelling."
Is There a Trailer for the New Season?
Currently, the Euphoria team has not released a new trailer. Fans can expect to see one in late 2024 or early 2025 before the current target release date.
The show's Instagram page marked its last post in August 2023, in which the team paid tribute to Cloud after his death.
"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," HBO captioned the post.
'Euphoria' Season 3 Announced Delay in Production
After the COVID-19 pandemic affected the second season's release, the new installment also began facing similar situations that led to its arrival being pushed back several times.
"We can't start shooting," Francesca Orsi, Vice President of HBO programming, explained. "So the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is [not writing] and just finishing on The Idol."
Meanwhile, Deadline revealed the delays were caused by script rewrites.
Cast Members Are Free to Do Other Projects Amid the Delay
Amid the delays, multiple news outlets said the cast members received permission from the network to work on their other projects and endeavors for now.
For instance, a report said Zendaya would need to return for the next Spider-Man film in the fall of 2024.
Will 'Euphoria' Season 4 Happen?
As the arrival of Season 3 of Euphoria remains unclear, the next one will suffer the same fate due to the lack of details. The creators have also yet to share the script's progress.