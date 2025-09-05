'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Physique During TIFF Appearance: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Barbie Ferreira stole the spotlight at the Toronto International Film Festival when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of Mile End Kicks. The 28-year-old Euphoria alum wowed in a sheer black lace gown with a corset-style bodice that showed off her slimmed-down figure. She finished the look with glossy waves, statement earrings and a bold red lip that gave her major old-school Hollywood vibes.

Source: @barbieferreira/Instagram The 'Euphoria' actress wore a black sheer lace gown during the event.

Her TIFF appearance comes a year after she first revealed her weight loss on Instagram. Back in July 2024, she posted a mirror selfie in a fitted brown dress and black lace bra, captioning it, “So quirky vibes.”

Since then, fans have been divided about her transformation, with some speculating she might be on Ozempic. “Why all of my role models are getting skinny? You gave me confidence, and I started to love my body, but know I think I should use that Ozempic s---,” one fan wrote.

Source: @barbieferreira/Instagram Barbie Ferreira looked stunning as she flaunted her slimmed-down figure at TIFF.

Another chimed writing, “rich ppl have Ozempic and we have body positivity 😪," while a third bluntly added, “the Ozempic done got my girl Barbie.”

Her evolving look also comes after her 2022 exit from Euphoria, in which she played Kat Hernandez. “I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go,” Ferreira admitted on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2023. “I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Source: MEGA;@barbieferreira/Instagram Critics think Barbie Ferreira may be on Ozempic.

According to insiders, she "lost the weight" to "revitalize her career" and "better highlight her talents." “Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity,” a source revealed. “She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented.”

Another added, “She wants to be able to play s--- parts too and will do what it takes to succeed. Ozempic can offer a really easy way to achieve this.” Whether or not the drug played a role, a separate source insisted, “She is loving all the attention from it. It wouldn't surprise anyone if it was Ozempic though.”

Now, Ferreira is focusing on new opportunities. She stars in Chandler Levack’s romantic comedy Mile End Kicks as Grace Pine, a young music critic navigating love and life in Montreal.

Source: MEGA The 'Cult of Love' star shed the pounds in hopes of 'revitalizing' her career, a source claimed.

Her career has also been gaining steam outside of TIFF. In June, she received the Mediterrane Film Festival’s Golden Bee Award in Malta. She’s also made waves on Broadway with Cult of Love and on the big screen in House of Spoils and Bob Trevino Likes It. “I feel really great about the fact that other people are seeing that I’m taking chances and doing indie films and theater, and I’m glad that people really like it. I’ve been doing things that fulfill me,” she told THR.