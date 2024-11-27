'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Drastic Weight Loss: See Shocking Photos
Barbie Ferreira is showing off her jaw-dropping transformation!
The Euphoria alum recently shared a mirror selfie on social media, revealing her slim figure. The snap, which was taken in a dressing room for her latest project, featured Ferreira, who looked confident while sporting a fitted black long-sleeve top.
Of course, fans quickly flooded the post with comments.
“That’s crazy impressive, proud of her, I love seeing crazy transformations like this,” one user commented, while another chimed in, “Wow, she looks beautiful 😍.”
“Her face card still never declined ✨,” a third gushed.
“Ozempic deada-- one of the greatest inventions ever,” another user added while referring to the weight-loss drug.
Ferreira’s slimmed-down appearance follows her 2022 exit from the HBO series, where she portrayed Kat Hernandez.
“I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go,” Ferreira said on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2023. “I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”
Her line of work also played a part in her body transformation, an insider claimed.
“Since she quit Euphoria, the opportunities have been drying up for Barbie and she knew that a reinvention was necessary to maintain longevity,” an insider dished. “She lost the weight to revitalize her career and better highlight her talents. She has such a strong drive to succeed in the industry and is incredibly talented.”
“She wants to be able to play s--- parts too and will do what it takes to succeed. Ozempic can offer a really easy way to achieve this,” the source continued.
However, Ferreira has not addressed the rumors yet.
“Whether she did Ozempic or lost weight by other means, she is loving all the attention from it. It wouldn't surprise anyone if it was Ozempic though,” another insider dished.
The model has been candid about her body image struggles in the past.
“From my preteens to being a teenager, I didn’t like the way I looked in any way,” the Nope alum recounted during her 2020 interview with British Vogue. “I would take very artsy pictures of myself where I was wearing a lot of makeup and put them on Tumblr, but I would never show my body.”
“When I started modeling, I was faced with the reality that I can’t hide anymore. It put me in a position where I was forced to love myself. Being in front of a camera has taught me more about myself than I could ever teach myself. I always felt so small… Well, emotionally small, and physically big. I felt like nothing special. But having a community of people online who were supportive has opened my eyes in many ways,” she continued.
Over time, Ferreira has learned to love herself.
“But over the years, I’ve found my own version of that, where it’s not just about size. Now I’m kind of more like, ‘Let’s just shake this whole thing up.’ There’s this predestined fantasy in Hollywood and fashion that I’d literally love to see broken down so that anyone who is different can find their space in there,” Ferreira stated.
