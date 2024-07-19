'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Looks Unrecognizable as She Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss: Photos
Is that you, Barbie Ferreira?
The Euphoria starlet, 27, looked like a different person when she showed off her physique in new photos.
"So quirky vibes," the brunette beauty captioned a photo of herself sporting a tight brown dress and a black lace bra via Instagram on July 15.
While some people think the actress looks amazing, others couldn't help but be upset about her shedding some pounds, with some even speculating she is on Ozempic, the weight-loss drug.
"Why all of my role models are getting skinny you gave me confident and I started to love my body but know I think I should use that ozampic s---," one fan exclaimed, while another said, "rich ppl have ozempic and we have body positivity 😪."
A third person said, the ozempic done got my girl barbie."
Meanwhile, others stuck up for the Hollywood star. One person wrote, "Can people just ever exist in their ever changing bodies without someone having to comment on it?" while another said, "hey guys, friendly remember that people are more than their body!!"
Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez on the Max series, previously questioned the body positivity movement, which is something her character experiences on the show.
"I feel like I had a lot of things come up emotionally because of the pandemic, and putting some of that into this season was therapeutic for me," Ferreira told WhoWhatWear in 2022. "I hope other people [watching] can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time. Because that just doesn't exist."
"I think bigger bodies are not as 'trendy' as they used to be, which is really sad to me. But it's more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don't think any young person has really figured it out yet," she added.
Ferreira left the series because she didn't just want to be "the fat best friend."
“I don’t think there was a place for [Kat] to go,” Ferreira said of her character. “I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”
She also noted how she and creator Sam Levinson weren't sure what else Kat was meant to do.
“I feel like with Season 2 and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties,” Ferreira added. “Sam, me…it was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset. I just felt like maybe it’s like I overstayed my welcome a little bit? So, for me, it actually felt good to be like, ‘Okay, I get to not worry about this and we both don’t get to worry about this’ because it’s exhausting.”