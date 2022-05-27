Eva Longoria On Foolproof Red Carpet Makeup: 'Go A Little Darker' — Get The Look
When it comes to achieving a red-carpet-worthy glam, actress Eva Longoria has one primary pointer — don't be afraid to amp up the drama.
"The biggest tip I think is that you have to go a little darker with your makeup," the star, whose beauty looks at the Cannes Film Festival made headlines this week, recently told Elle magazine.
"You're in front of so many flashes that can really wash you out so when you're doing a red carpet look, you're going for a bold eye, a good cheek and good lip," the star continued, emphasizing that the lip should be "not strong but good" to ensure it translates on camera.
But how exactly does one achieve this winning beauty combo? Alongside popping on a pair of false lashes — a step the longtime L'Oréal ambassador dubbed her red carpet "secret" — Longoria and her makeup artist Val Garland recently shared some details about their approach to film festival glamour.
The first step to getting Cannes ready? Focusing on skincare in the days and weeks leading up to the event. For Longoria, this means being "consistent" with a convenient yet effective skincare routine.
"I'm very much into serums and moisturizers and sunblock," the star told People. "The routine I really do is all that — the night serum, and I love the moisturizer that has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid," she continued, respectively referencing the brand's 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer.
Considering this extensive prep, which Garland said can also include a regime consisting of "a jolly good sheet mask, early to bed and lots of water," she likes to keep Longoria's base products light, as she doesn't "want to overload" the skin.
After applying both the liquid and powder iterations L'Oréal's Infallible 24H Wear Foundation, Garland, who also serves as the brand's Global Makeup Director, moves on the emphasizing Longoria's features. For eyes, Garland coats the star's lashes with a rich mascara — her favorites include L'Oréal's Telescopic Original Mascara and Lash Paradise, she also told the outlet. When it comes to crafting Longoria's perfect pout, she taps the company's Color Riche Satin lipstick for a pop of color.
Eva Longoria Glows In Gold At The Women In Motion Talk In Nice
While like preparing for any other event, details are subject to change on the fly, Garland said she isn't too worried when working with Longoria.
"She's a gorgeous, classic beauty," she said. "You might change the lipstick, but it's going to work."