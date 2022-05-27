Eva Longoria On Foolproof Red Carpet Makeup: 'Go A Little Darker' — Get The Look

"You're in front of so many flashes that can really wash you out so when you're doing a red carpet look, you're going for a bold eye, a good cheek and good lip," the star continued, emphasizing that the lip should be "not strong but good" to ensure it translates on camera.

But how exactly does one achieve this winning beauty combo? Alongside popping on a pair of false lashes — a step the longtime L'Oréal ambassador dubbed her red carpet "secret" — Longoria and her makeup artist Val Garland recently shared some details about their approach to film festival glamour.

The first step to getting Cannes ready? Focusing on skincare in the days and weeks leading up to the event. For Longoria, this means being "consistent" with a convenient yet effective skincare routine.

"I'm very much into serums and moisturizers and sunblock," the star told People. "The routine I really do is all that — the night serum, and I love the moisturizer that has vitamin C and hyaluronic acid," she continued, respectively referencing the brand's 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer.

Considering this extensive prep, which Garland said can also include a regime consisting of "a jolly good sheet mask, early to bed and lots of water," she likes to keep Longoria's base products light, as she doesn't "want to overload" the skin.