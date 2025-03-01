What Is Eva Longoria's Net Worth? How the 'Desperate Housewives' Actress Made Her Millions

Eva Longoria is famous for her role in hit the TV show 'Desperate Housewives.'

According to Celebrity Net Worth , the talented actress and model, 49 , boasts an impressive net worth of $80 million.

Longoria first captured the world’s attention with her iconic role as Gabrielle Solis on the hit TV drama Desperate Housewives, which ran from 2004 to 2012. The series’ success skyrocketed her to stardom and also earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Longoria made her prettiest paycheck by far through Desperate Housewives, as she repeatedly renegotiated her salary as the show gained more and more viewers. By the final season, the star made a whopping $325,000 per episode and likely made closer to $375,000 with back-end additions and bonuses. This equates to about a $8.6 million salary per season.

In 2011, one year before Desperate Housewives wrapped, Longoria was deemed the highest-paid TV actress, making $13 million over 12 months.