'Gorgeous' Eva Longoria, 49, Flaunts Her Toned Legs While Wearing Tight Black Bodysuit: Photos
Eva Longoria isn't afraid to show off her rocking body!
On Friday, February 21, the actress, 49, got the internet talking when she posted a photo of herself wearing a black bodysuit while also showing off her toned legs.
"Ready for the weekend🖤," the Desperate Housewives starlet captioned the two photos to Instagram.
Of course, people loved to see Longoria living her best life. One person wrote, "Gorgeous," while Ana Navarro quipped, "Girrrrl! You are spending the weekend in Miami with me. You better not be showing up to our cooking demo, half-naked. I’m feeling fat and wearing a burka. Put some clothes on!"
A third person added, "The perfect woman does exist 🤩🔥🔥🔥🫡," while another said, "Wow extremely beautiful ❤️🔥😍."
Longoria will be in Miami Beach this upcoming weekend for the 24th annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF).
The brunette beauty, who is married to José Bastón, released her cookbook My Mexican Kitchen: 100 Recipes Rich with Tradition, Flavor, and Spice last year.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Overall, I’m a storyteller. When I get a cookbook, I read it front to back, and doggy-marking the recipes I’m going to make. I read the sidebars, I read the index. My first cookbook was a memoir of my life at that moment, told through food because I was married to a Frenchman. We were living in Paris and in Texas, and it was a hodgepodge of everything in my life at that moment. I learned about sauces in the north of France and Normandy, and then all my Tex-Mex recipes because I was still living in Texas. Now, I’m telling a different story," she told Bon Appétit.
She added: "The beauty of doing Searching for Mexico and now Searching for Spain is you get to tell that story in a narrative way. We can do a deeper dive into the story behind ingredients and the people behind the food. And that’s what I love most."
Since she wrote her first cookbook over a decade ago, she revealed why making this one felt different.
"One is that I married a Mexican and we moved to Mexico. I’m from Texas, so my first cookbook had a lot of Tex-Mex, which is very regional, a very different cooking style, especially from central Mexican cuisine. When I did my show, Searching for Mexico, I traveled around the country’s 32 states; it was so eye-opening. I knew Mexico was diverse. I knew the cuisine was diverse, but you have no idea. I was exposed to so many amazing chefs, and people who had ancient recipes and techniques that have been used for thousands of years. I was like, 'I’ve got to document all this.' I want to share this with everybody, which inspired me to write this particular cookbook," she said.