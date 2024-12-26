Eva Longoria, 49, Stuns in Little Black Bikini as She Declares She's 'Out of Office' for the Holidays: Photos
Eva Longoria is taking some time to relax and unwind this holiday season!
"Out of office," the actress, 49, captioned a series of snapshots on Thursday, December 26. In the first photo, the star can be seen flaunting her bikini body while holding a cup. She also posted alongside her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, and her husband, José Bastón.
Of course, people loved seeing the Desperate Housewives alum look so happy alongside her loved ones.
One person wrote, "My favorite housewife!!!!! You look amazing!!!! ❤️🔥👏," while another said, "ENJOY- gf! You deserve it!!! ❤️❤️."
A third person added, "hi eva enjoy your precious time with your family ❤️," while a fourth person shared, "Hello, que hermosa 🔥🔥🔥 And gorgeous pictures ❤️✨✨✨ family and memories ❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the brunette babe soaked up the sun alongside her 6-year-old son on December 22.
In the pictures, Eva wore a red bikini as she sat on the beach.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Eva, who has homes in Mexico and Spain, recently made headlines for telling Marie Claire she left the U.S. after Donald Trump won the 2024 election.
“I’m privileged,” she said at the time. “I get to … go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”
“The shocking part is not that he won. It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office. If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place," the mother-of-one continued.
Longoria also said the COVID-19 pandemic made her rethink where she wanted her family to grow up. "It pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California," she explained, adding that the "chapter" of her life in the United States was "done" for "now."
That same week, she told Ana Navarro that she "didn’t leave [the country] because of the political environment.”
"Will you please let them know I didn’t move out of the United States because of Trump?” Eva asked.