Eva Longoria, 49, Stuns in Little Black Bikini as She Declares She's 'Out of Office' for the Holidays: Photos

Eva Longoria is taking some time to relax and unwind this holiday season!

"Out of office," the actress, 49, captioned a series of snapshots on Thursday, December 26. In the first photo, the star can be seen flaunting her bikini body while holding a cup. She also posted alongside her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, and her husband, José Bastón.

Of course, people loved seeing the Desperate Housewives alum look so happy alongside her loved ones.