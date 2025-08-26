or
Eva Longoria, 50, Turns Heads in Skimpy Black Bikini During Glam Beach Trip: Photos

Photo of Eva Longoria
Source: MEGA; @evalongoria/Instagram

Actress Eva Longoria is celebrating her summer under the sun and turned heads in a black string bikini in new stunning vacation photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET

Eva Longoria is celebrating her summer in the sun and looking good doing it!

The Desperate Housewives actress, 50, turned heads in a black string bikini in sizzling new photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, August 24. In one snap, Longoria's snatched physique was on full display, wearing a black baseball cap to complete the beach day outfit.

Eva Longoria Turned Heads in a Black Bikini

Photo of Eva Longoria looked stunning in a black bikini.
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria looked stunning in a black bikini.

“📍Summer,” the War of the Worlds star captioned the carousel of photos.

She was accompanied by her son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, whom she shares with her husband, Jośe Bastón, as they stood on a platform and enjoyed the sunny day.

In her latest upload, the TV star shared highlights from their fun-filled trip, which included paddle-boarding, eating paella dinners and sipping local wine.

Fans Loved Eva Longoria's Latest Vacation Photos

Photo of Fans loved Eva Longoria's latest photo dump.
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

Fans loved Eva Longoria's latest photo dump.

Fans were wowed by the star’s photos and flooded the comments to share their admiration.

“You look so fantastic Eva .. beautiful pics with your son 💞👀,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Eva you continue to be absolutely gorgeous😍😍😍.”

“I luv when people look this happy.❤️life is bliss😍,” a third quipped.

Eva Longoria Addressed Turning 50 Earlier This Year

Photo of Eva Longoria was excited to turn 50-years-old.
Source: MEGA

Eva Longoria was excited to turn 50 years old.

Earlier this year, the mom-of-one spoke about turning 50 years old in March, telling a news outlet she was excited for the milestone.

“Fifty really is the new 30. I really refuse to believe my greatest success is behind me. I think there's going to be 20 more of these in the future,” she explained. "Turning 50 to me felt much better than turning 40, I don't know why. I'm so excited about my 50s."

Eva Longoria Celebrated With 150 Guests

Photo of Eva Longoria's birthday had an A-list guest list.
Source: MEGA

Eva Longoria's birthday had several A-list guests.

The actress marked the birthday with a bang, celebrating with three lavish parties that included A-list friends like Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba and Gloria Estefan.

"I had a press junket in Miami and my girlfriend said, 'Are you going to have a party?' I said, 'I don't really have that many friends in Miami.' Cut to 150 people at my birthday party in Miami, so apparently I have friends in Miami," she quipped. "I celebrated with tequila, and let me tell you when you're 50, it takes longer to recover from tequila nights. I don't remember a lot of this night, but I was very happy."

