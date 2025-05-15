or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Eva Longoria
OK LogoPHOTOS

50 and Fabulous! See Eva Longoria's Hottest Photos

eva longoria hottest photos
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria looks like she has not aged a day in her sizzling bikini moments.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hot Mama!

eva longoria hottest photos
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria took a short break during the holiday season.

In a December 2024 snapshot, Eva Longoria flaunted her slim physique in a skimpy bikini with a figure-flattering design while holding a cup. The mom-of-one enjoyed her much-needed holiday vacation alongside her husband, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago Enriqué Bastón.

"Out of office 🩵," she simply wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Basking in the Sun

eva longoria hottest photos
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria showed off her beach body in the post.

The 50-year-old actress rocked a black bikini set and matching sunglasses as she posed on a beach during a sun-soaked Spain getaway in July 2024.

"Summer uniform👙," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Pretty in Pink

eva longoria hottest photos
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

She displayed her fit figure in the dreamy snapshot.

The Young and the Restless actress transformed into a real-life Barbie doll as she walked by the ocean in hot pink swimwear. The one-piece swimsuit, which accentuated her figure, featured cutout and zip-up detail at the collar. She complemented her look with a white sun hat with a black ribbon, sunglasses, a gold bracelet and a pendant necklace.

"Enjoying these last few days of summer 🩷🌞," she captioned her Labor Day weekend update.

Article continues below advertisement

A Tropical Vacation

eva longoria hottest photos
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria enjoyed the last days of summer in Spain.

MORE ON:
Eva Longoria

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

During a sunny vacation in Spain, the Desperate Housewives alum turned up the heat when she stepped out of a pool in a teeny green triangle top and matching bikini bottom. Her ensemble barely contained her ample assets, leaving little to the imagination.

"Sunday Funday🌞🌴," she shared in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Relaxing on the Beach

eva longoria hottest photos
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria got her dose of vitamin D while soaking up the sun during a 2023 vacation.

In an August 2023 upload, the Over Her Dead Body actress put her flawless figure on display in a triangle top with crisscross design in the center and a matching bikini bottom with side ties. She paraded her tanned and smooth silhouette as she reclined on a beach chair.

She wrote, "My kind of R&R💫."

Article continues below advertisement

Natural Beauty

eva longoria hottest photos
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

Eva Longoria showed off her jaw-dropping swimsuits before summer.

Before summer 2023 began, the Golden Globe-nominated actress strutted by a pool in a striped one-piece swimsuit with cutouts and a wide-brimmed black hat.

She asked her followers, "Anyone ready for summer? 🌞."

Article continues below advertisement

Eva Longoria Slayed Her Beach Look

eva longoria hottest photos
Source: @evalongoria/Instagram

The picture captured the stunning rocky coastline in the background.

In a January 2023 upload, the director sizzled in a white two-piece bikini with thin straps during a boat ride. The snap also showed the picturesque sea and rock formations in the background.

"Anyone else missing the summer sun?🌞," The Sentinel star captioned the photo.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.