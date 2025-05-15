50 and Fabulous! See Eva Longoria's Hottest Photos
Hot Mama!
In a December 2024 snapshot, Eva Longoria flaunted her slim physique in a skimpy bikini with a figure-flattering design while holding a cup. The mom-of-one enjoyed her much-needed holiday vacation alongside her husband, José Bastón, and their son, Santiago Enriqué Bastón.
"Out of office ," she simply wrote in the caption.
Basking in the Sun
The 50-year-old actress rocked a black bikini set and matching sunglasses as she posed on a beach during a sun-soaked Spain getaway in July 2024.
"Summer uniform👙," she captioned the post.
Pretty in Pink
The Young and the Restless actress transformed into a real-life Barbie doll as she walked by the ocean in hot pink swimwear. The one-piece swimsuit, which accentuated her figure, featured cutout and zip-up detail at the collar. She complemented her look with a white sun hat with a black ribbon, sunglasses, a gold bracelet and a pendant necklace.
"Enjoying these last few days of summer 🌞," she captioned her Labor Day weekend update.
A Tropical Vacation
During a sunny vacation in Spain, the Desperate Housewives alum turned up the heat when she stepped out of a pool in a teeny green triangle top and matching bikini bottom. Her ensemble barely contained her ample assets, leaving little to the imagination.
"Sunday Funday🌞🌴," she shared in the caption.
Relaxing on the Beach
In an August 2023 upload, the Over Her Dead Body actress put her flawless figure on display in a triangle top with crisscross design in the center and a matching bikini bottom with side ties. She paraded her tanned and smooth silhouette as she reclined on a beach chair.
She wrote, "My kind of R&R💫."
Natural Beauty
Before summer 2023 began, the Golden Globe-nominated actress strutted by a pool in a striped one-piece swimsuit with cutouts and a wide-brimmed black hat.
She asked her followers, "Anyone ready for summer? 🌞."