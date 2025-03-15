Eva Longoria Shares Nearly-Naked Photos to Celebrate 50th Birthday After Partying at Extravagant Surprise Bash

In some of the seductive images, the brunette beauty posed in only a white button-down, which was left almost completely open. The Desperate Housewives alum’s bare chest was on display in the skimpy ensemble.

Other snaps from the shoot showed Longoria in a lace shawl, which barely covered her private parts. The Hollywood celeb wore her hair in an effortless blowout and donned a stunning makeup look for the sultry images.