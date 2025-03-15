or
Eva Longoria Shares Nearly-Naked Photos to Celebrate 50th Birthday After Partying at Extravagant Surprise Bash

Photo of Eva Longoria.
Source: Phraa Phraanquicia

Eva Longoria turned 50 years old on March 15, 2025.

By:

March 15 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

50 has never looked so good!

On Saturday, March 15, Eva Longoria shared near-nude photos of herself to celebrate half a century on Earth.

eva longoria nearly naked photos celebrate th birthday surprise bash
Source: Phraa Phraanquicia

Eva Longoria captioned her nearly nude snaps, 'This is 50✨.'

In some of the seductive images, the brunette beauty posed in only a white button-down, which was left almost completely open. The Desperate Housewives alum’s bare chest was on display in the skimpy ensemble.

Other snaps from the shoot showed Longoria in a lace shawl, which barely covered her private parts. The Hollywood celeb wore her hair in an effortless blowout and donned a stunning makeup look for the sultry images.

“This is 50✨,” she penned alongside the post, to which fans left gushing comments.

“OMG…STILL THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PERSON IN THE WORLD…INSIDE AND OUT!!HAPPY BIRTHDAY, EVA!!! Say it with me…’I can kick…and stretch… I’M 50!!!!!!’🥰😘❤️🎂🎉,” one user raved, while another added, “YAAAASSS HOT MAMA!!!! DAYUM!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

A third noted, “And only getting better babe ✨✨✨✨I love you & Happy BIRTHday!! 🎈🎈🎈🎈,” as one more quipped, “Woe 🔥🔥🔥 you better stop playing Eva! Is today my birthday!”

In addition to sharing the gorgeous upload, Longoria also posted tons of clips from her surprise party at Casadonna in Miami on Friday, March 14.

The event was hosted by some of the actress’ close pals, philanthropist Maria Bravo and artist Nicoe Design.

“SURPRISE!! Happy 50th Birthday, my love!! ❤️🎉Evaaaaaa! The big 5-0! Can you believe it, babe? I just had to be there to celebrate YOU because there’s no way I’d miss such a special moment in your life! Seeing the look on your face when I surprised you was priceless!” Bravo wrote alongside a video from the bash, where Longoria was all smiles in a jaw-dropping custom, sheer and sparkly, champagne-pink gown.

Bravo continued: “But beyond the beauty, talent, and success, what truly makes you extraordinary is your heart. You are the most generous, loving, and fiercely loyal person, and I’m beyond grateful to have you in my life. You have been my soul sister, my confidante, my partner in dreams, and there is no one else I’d rather dance through life with.”

In clips from the party, the producer was surrounded by pals as they danced and posed for photos. The group celebrated by sipping Longoria’s Casa Del Sol Tequilaat the gathering.

From Casadonna, Longoria and pals headed over to LIV, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where the festivities continued late into the evening with singer Becky G and the entire club serenading Longoria with “Happy Birthday.”

Some of the star-studded attendees at the party included Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman and his wife, model and fashion entrepreneur Isabela Grutman, Gabrielle UnionWade and Dwyane Wade, Bad Gyal and Lele Pons.

