'Even Stevens' Actor Stephen Anthony Lawrence Claims Universal Studios Fired Him After He Reported a 'Suspected Pedophile'

Article continues below advertisement

Disney Channel child star Stephen Anthony Lawrence revealed he was fired from his job at Universal Studios Hollywood after making an allegation about a "suspected pedophile." On January 3, the Even Stevens actor, 35, shared an Instagram post showing his faded ID badge and a lengthy description about the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Anthony Lawrence Appeared on 'Even Stevens' for 2 Seasons

View this post on Instagram Source: @findmychin/Instagram Stephen Anthony Lawrence shared a lengthy post about his firing on social media.

Lawrence, who played Bernard "Beans" Aranguren on the Disney sitcom from 2001 until 2003, began his post: "I delayed posting this for about a month because I was hoping we could find some sort of amicable solution because I absolutely loved performing and dancing with all you amazing people." "It is with a heavy heart I have to announce that my time with Universal Studios has ended because my Boss @vonblonde and her H.R. representative Julia.Mira@udx.com wants to retaliate for reporting a suspected [pedophile] around children," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former child star played Beans Aranguren on 'Even Stevens.'

"While I will truly miss my job I cannot be associated with an organization or people that don't care about performer or guest safety while numerous people continue to get hurt," the actor alleged. "With what I know, I WILL NEVER ALLOW MY KID TO GO TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOLLYWOOD. Be safe everyone," The Cat in the Hat star concluded. The amusement park's parent studio reacted to the claims in a statement, according to Us Weekly.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Anthony Lawrence Was a Child Actor in the Early 2000s

Source: @findmychin/Instagram Stephen Anthony Lawrence appeared on the Disney Channel sitcom from 2001 until 2003.

“We have investigated and reviewed the concerns brought forward by this former employee and they were found to be inaccurate and without merit,” a spokesperson said. “We take all employee concerns seriously and have established processes for raising any concerns without fear of retaliation.” His Even Stevens costar Christy Carlson Romano applauded Lawrence's post, commenting: “Good for you, Steven." Lawrence had a plethora of roles in Hollywood as a child star, acting in notable projects in the 2000s such as That's So Raven, Cheaper by the Dozen, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Amanda Show and Weeds.

Source: @findmychin/Instagram The former actor had a plethora of roles in Hollywood as a child star in the early 2000s.