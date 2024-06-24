20 Disney Channel Stars: Where Are They Now?
Adam Lamberg
Lizzie McGuire alum Adam Lamberg starred in more shows during and after the filming of the hit Disney Channel series. He had leading roles in Lonesome, When Do We Eat? and Beautiful Loser.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Lamberg studied Geography at the University of California, Berkeley, before taking a Master of Public Administration at Baruch College. His last job experience was as a freelancer at Fundraising & Special Events Consulting.
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale starred in several Disney Channel shows, including The Suite Life on Deck, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana and High School Musical. Post-Disney, the 38-year-old star joined the cast of more TV shows and films — including Playing It Cool, Birds of Paradise and Saving Santa — while pursuing a career in the music industry.
Brenda Song
Brenda Song’s acting career bloomed even more after starring in the Disney Channel flicks The Ultimate Christmas Present, Amphibia and The Suite Life franchise. She became a voice actress for The Little Engine That Could, Cinnamon and Bobbleheads: The Movie.
Song also had recurring and voice roles on Scandal, New Girl, Pure Genius, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Chibiverse. While on Blue Eye Samurai, she started working on The Last Showgirl.
As for her personal life, she has been in a long-term relationship with Macaulay Culkin and welcomed two children with the Home Alone star in 2021 and 2022.
Christy Carlson Romano
Christy Carlson Romano pursued her career in theater after starring in Even Stevens and Cadet Kelly. Among her works in the industry, Kim Possible immediately put her name in the spotlight.
In 2007, she showed off her talent by writing her novel Grace’s Turn. She also directed the film Christmas All Over Again in 2016.
Clayton Snyder
Clayton Snyder did not fully give up acting after his stint on Lizzie McGuire, but he took a break to finish high school and attend Pepperdine University. He starred in several shows over the years, but Snyder has focused more on his real estate career.
David Henrie
Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie expanded his career as an actor while also starting a journey as a writer. He was part of the cast of Dadnapped, Jonas, Underdeveloped, Mind Games, Warrior Road and This Is the Year.
Henrie started working with Selena Gomez in the upcoming spin-off of the Disney Channel flick.
But he hit a glitch in 2018 when he was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport. He was later charged with “carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.”
Prior to the incident, Henrie wed former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill and has since welcomed three kids.
Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan appeared in hit TV series and films, including The Opening Act and Spin Me Round, after her appearance on The Suite Life on Deck. Her most recent work was in Turtles All the Way Down, a drama film based on John Green’s 2017 novel of the same name.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody stars Dylan and Cole Sprouse continued their acting careers after their stint on the Disney Channel series.
Cole led the hit CW drama, Riverdale, and starred in films like I Wish You All the Best, Five Feet Apart and Moonshot.
Dylan, who wed Barbara Sprouse in 2023, launched his All-Wise Meadery before returning to the acting industry. He appeared in Carte Blanche, After We Collided, The Curse of Turandot, My Fake Boyfriend and Beautiful Disaster.
Hilary Duff
One of the most successful former Disney Channel stars, Hilary Duff has led different shows over the years while also serving as an executive producer and producer to some.
Duff starred in her latest big film, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, in 2019 and TV series, How I Met Your Father, from 2022 to 2023.
Jake Thomas
Jake Thomas showed off his acting skills in more shows like S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds, ER, House and NCIS after his stint on Lizzie McGuire. He graduated from the California State University, Northridge, in 2018 with a degree in Screenwriting.
Olivia Holt
I Didn’t Do It, Girl vs. Monster and Kickin’ It opened more doors for Olivia Holt, helping her land on shows like Status Update, Same Kind of Different as Me, Cloak & Dagger and Cruel Summer.
Holt has also been working on the film Jingle Bell Heist.
Orlando Brown
Orlando Brown became famous for his role in That’s So Raven, but it was somewhat outshined by his legal issues over the years.
He was charged with domestic battery and drug possession in 2016. A few months later, he was cuffed again for drug possession and resisting arrest.
Brown had another run-in with the law in 2022 when the authorities arrested him on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. At the time, the relative had been letting him stay at their home because he did not want him to be in a homeless shelter.
Raven-Symoné
Although That’s So Raven and Cheetah Girls ended, Raven-Symoné did not let that stop her from pursuing an acting career.
As an actress, Raven-Symoné’s name has been in the film credits of Animal Crackers, Might Oak, The Bold Type and Big City Greens. She also served as co-host on The View.
Sabrina Carpenter
Girl Meets World alum Sabrina Carpenter witnessed her career as an actress and musician bloom more after her Disney Channel days.
She released her debut studio album, Eyes Wide Open, in April 2015. Her busy music career has still allowed her to be part of TV series and films, including Milo Murphy’s Law, Girl Meets World, Work It, Tall Girl 2 and Emergency.
The Jonas Brothers
Disney Channel fans surely watched Camp Rock and started following the Jonas Brothers’ career afterward. They launched their ongoing gig, Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour, in support of their sixth studio album, The Album.
Zac Efron
Zac Efron became immensely popular after playing Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy. He has also appeared in TV shows and films like Dirty Grandpa, The Greatest Showman, The Iron Claw and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
His upcoming romantic comedy film A Family Affair releases in June 2024.
Zendaya
From Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, Zendaya went on to star in more flicks, including Euphoria — the HBO series that won her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Her acting skills were also seen in The Greatest Showman, the Spider-Man franchise and Dune films.
Zendaya’s most recent project was appearing in Challengers.