20 Disney Channel Stars: Where Are They Now?

Brenda Song’s acting career bloomed even more after starring in the Disney Channel flicks The Ultimate Christmas Present, Amphibia and The Suite Life franchise. She became a voice actress for The Little Engine That Could, Cinnamon and Bobbleheads: The Movie.

Song also had recurring and voice roles on Scandal, New Girl, Pure Genius, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Chibiverse. While on Blue Eye Samurai, she started working on The Last Showgirl.

As for her personal life, she has been in a long-term relationship with Macaulay Culkin and welcomed two children with the Home Alone star in 2021 and 2022.