8 Times Jessica Simpson Commented on Her Sobriety

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA
Dec. 15 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson Celebrated Her Latest Milestone

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

On November 2, Jessica Simpson shared an Instagram Story featuring a post when she marked a recent milestone.

"6 years ago," the text read, featuring a throwback image taken while she was sitting on a stool.

She Addressed Fans' Concern

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

In the fifth year of her sobriety in 2022, Simpson unveiled a video of herself explaining what was happening to her amid concerns about her appearance. She branded the comments "opinionated hate" before sharing she has been five years sober.

"I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general," she said. "We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin' that I can promise you."

The Blonde Ambition star applauded herself for being stable and strong, but she admitted to feeling insecure and anxious on that very day while also angry and defensive over the comments.

She Scored Her Superpower

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

Simpson spoke candidly about her decision to cut out booze and what she experienced afterward.

"When I stopped drinking, it was because I had stopped hearing the voice I really trusted, and I was lost without her," she added.

Jessica Simpson Took Baby Steps After Giving Up Alcohol

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

Simpson unveiled an "unrecognizable" photo of herself in November 2021 to celebrate her four-year sobriety and share with her fans the time she knew she had to change her lifestyle.

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted," she added. "I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor."

Simpson continued, "I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

Speaking about the stigma surrounding alcoholism, she told her followers she had accepted the parts of her life she felt sad about and decided to become more open about her issues.

She Got Sober for Her Kids

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

Weeks before becoming sober for three years, the Employee of the Month actress appeared on Today Parents to disclose how her kids helped her get sober.

"At that time, even though they were younger, they were starting to notice something was off," Simpson revealed. "As a parent, you're a leader and they want to be like you. I was at a place where I didn't want to be who I was anymore, and that was a problem."

Jessica Simpson Thought Alcohol Was Making Her Brave

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

In her interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Simpson said she realized how alcohol was actually hurting her.

"It just ended up coming to a surface. I knew a lot of it was coming up, coming up and I couldn't suppress it anymore," she recalled. "The alcohol wasn't numbing anything. It wasn't numb anymore. I was just numb. I couldn't even understand the stuff that was coming out of my mouth. It didn't sound like me."

Simpson consulted a therapist and underwent a session that divulged her trauma and fear all at once.

Things Hit Heart After Finding Her Old Diaries

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

Speaking on Ryan Seacrest's radio show, the Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous actress spoke candidly about her feelings after seeing her diaries.

"I was also looking at the girl that I was and the perspective that I had and I really missed that person. And so, within that is when I started to spiral with the drinking and trying to numb things," she continued. "Then, I realized it was stuff I actually needed to talk about and face."

Jessica Simpson Spoke With Her Children About Her Struggles

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

Simpson told Buzzfeed News' AM to DM that she spoke to her kids Maxwell and Ace about her addiction struggles as she knew other kids would talk about her issues.

"With my children, they know Mommy doesn't drink wine because it makes her too silly," she said. "But for me, alcohol never made me mean. People didn't know that I had a problem — they knew that towards the end it was getting to be too much, that I was not being myself and I wasn't present in a room."

