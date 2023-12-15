8 Times Jessica Simpson Commented on Her Sobriety

In the fifth year of her sobriety in 2022, Simpson unveiled a video of herself explaining what was happening to her amid concerns about her appearance. She branded the comments "opinionated hate" before sharing she has been five years sober.

"I feel compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity on social media or in the media in general," she said. "We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that feelin' that I can promise you."

The Blonde Ambition star applauded herself for being stable and strong, but she admitted to feeling insecure and anxious on that very day while also angry and defensive over the comments.