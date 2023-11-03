Jessica Simpson Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety by Reposting 'Unrecognizable' Photo of Herself
Jessica Simpson celebrated six years of sobriety by re-sharing a message from 2021.
On Thursday, November 2, the pop star uploaded an Instagram Story that featured her old post alongside the caption, “6 years ago.”
The throwback image showed the blonde beauty sitting on a stool in the sunlight. The celeb wore pink matching pajamas as she stared into the distance and looked noticeably different than she does today.
Alongside the picture, she shared a message, which she originally wrote when she marked four years of sobriety.
“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore,” she began the emotional caption years ago.
“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted,” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer added.
“I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward — never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world. I can’t believe it has been 4yrs!" she continued. "It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness and self-sabotage.”
She concluded the message by revealing what she believes was the true reason behind her drinking habits.
“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free,” she wrote.
After sharing the Instagram Story, fans went back to the old upload to share their support for Simpson on such a momentous milestone.
“We need to normalize sobriety in this country, God bless you on your journey, you’re an inspiration,” one person penned, while another said, “Great job!! Proud of you! ❤️.”
Others noticed how different Simpson looked in the 2017 image, commenting, “It doesn't even look like you?” and “Is this her for real 😮.”
A fifth fan added, “Coolest thing you've ever said ❤️🔥,” while a sixth gushed, “Yasssss girl. Wildly powerful. Love. Congratulations and thank you for sharing.”