5 Things to Know About 'Vanderpump Villa': Cast, Trailer, Release Date and More

Vanderpump Rules fans will see Lisa Vanderpump lead the new reality show Vanderpump Villa, which will follow the unscripted lives of French estate Chateau Rosabelle staff members as they work and live in the mansion amid rivalries, romances and wild adventures.

"From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau, to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike," Hulu said of the upcoming series via a press release in December 2023. "All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her 'pop up' experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire."