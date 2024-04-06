OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Lisa Vanderpump
OK LogoPHOTOS

5 Things to Know About 'Vanderpump Villa': Cast, Trailer, Release Date and More

everything know about vanderpump villa
Source: Hulu/YouTube
By:

Apr. 6 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

What Is 'Vanderpump Villa'?

everything know about vanderpump villa
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Vanderpump Rules fans will see Lisa Vanderpump lead the new reality show Vanderpump Villa, which will follow the unscripted lives of French estate Chateau Rosabelle staff members as they work and live in the mansion amid rivalries, romances and wild adventures.

"From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau, to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike," Hulu said of the upcoming series via a press release in December 2023. "All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her 'pop up' experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Hulu Announce 'Vanderpump Villa'?

everything know about vanderpump villa
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Hulu first hinted at the project in June 2023 when it ordered the show's production amid the Vanderpump Rules drama due to Scandoval.

Vanderpump will executive produce the series, while Bunim/Murray Productions and Entertainment 360 will co-produce.

Does It Have a Trailer?

everything know about vanderpump villa
Source: Hulu/YouTube
MORE ON:
Lisa Vanderpump

On February 5, Hulu released Vanderpump Villa's extended teaser, introducing the cast members.

Vanderpump welcomed the staff members to the villa before the clip showed a montage of them working at the mansion.

"I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants, bars and kitchens. I know you know how to serve, but this is France. So let's talk expectations," she tells the staff.

“You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you’re around the guests, don’t get sloppy," she orders.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Starring on 'Vanderpump Villa'?

everything know about vanderpump villa
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Vanderpump will lead the series and star with her villa staff members Stephen Alsvig, Gabriella Sanon, Anthony Bar, Andre Mitchell, Marciano Brunette, Telly Hall, Emily Kovacs, Caroline Byl, Grace Cottrell, Hannah Fouch, Eric Funderwhite and Priscila Ferrari.

Though the show is based in France, the cast is from all over the U.S. — from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Miami and New York.

Article continues below advertisement

When Does 'Vanderpump Villa' Debut?

everything know about vanderpump villa
Source: Hulu/YouTube

The 10-episode Hulu series will be released in spring 2024, though there is no specific date yet.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.