5 Things to Know About 'Vanderpump Villa': Cast, Trailer, Release Date and More
What Is 'Vanderpump Villa'?
Vanderpump Rules fans will see Lisa Vanderpump lead the new reality show Vanderpump Villa, which will follow the unscripted lives of French estate Chateau Rosabelle staff members as they work and live in the mansion amid rivalries, romances and wild adventures.
"From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau, to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike," Hulu said of the upcoming series via a press release in December 2023. "All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her 'pop up' experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire."
When Did Hulu Announce 'Vanderpump Villa'?
Hulu first hinted at the project in June 2023 when it ordered the show's production amid the Vanderpump Rules drama due to Scandoval.
Vanderpump will executive produce the series, while Bunim/Murray Productions and Entertainment 360 will co-produce.
Does It Have a Trailer?
- Scheana Shay Thinks Brittany Cartwright 'Deserves Better' Than Jax Taylor Following Their Shocking Split: 'It's for the Best'
- Lisa Vanderpump Blames Jax Taylor's 'Bad Behavior' for His Split From Brittany Cartwright
- Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Sued by TomTom Bartenders for Alleged Wrongful Termination
On February 5, Hulu released Vanderpump Villa's extended teaser, introducing the cast members.
Vanderpump welcomed the staff members to the villa before the clip showed a montage of them working at the mansion.
"I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants, bars and kitchens. I know you know how to serve, but this is France. So let's talk expectations," she tells the staff.
“You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you’re around the guests, don’t get sloppy," she orders.
Who Is Starring on 'Vanderpump Villa'?
Vanderpump will lead the series and star with her villa staff members Stephen Alsvig, Gabriella Sanon, Anthony Bar, Andre Mitchell, Marciano Brunette, Telly Hall, Emily Kovacs, Caroline Byl, Grace Cottrell, Hannah Fouch, Eric Funderwhite and Priscila Ferrari.
Though the show is based in France, the cast is from all over the U.S. — from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to Miami and New York.
When Does 'Vanderpump Villa' Debut?
The 10-episode Hulu series will be released in spring 2024, though there is no specific date yet.