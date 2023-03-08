Tom Sandoval Apologizes To Ariana Madix For 'Severely' Tarnishing Their Relationship After Raquel Leviss Affair: 'I Was Selfish'
Days after Tom Sandoval, 39, broke his silence about being unfaithful to girlfriend Ariana Madix, 37, the businessman is finally taking the time to fess up to the damage he's caused.
"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," the Vanderpump Rules star, who has been hooking up with pal Raquel Leviss, said in a statement on Wednesday, March 8. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."
Throughout the pair's nine-year relationship, the former admitted they've been through a lot.
"My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could have ever captured. Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect with for her that it began with. I owed Ariana better," he noted.
He concluded, "I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did. The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe found videos on her man's phone, resulting in his secret fling with Leviss being exposed to the public.
“The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana," an insider revealed earlier this week.
“Everything about this is 100 percent real,” the source added. “Nothing has been manufactured. It just so happens the cast is filming pick-ups for final episodes of season 10 when all this unfolded. It’s a made for TV scandal but one that is very raw and real.”