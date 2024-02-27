6 Things to Know About Beyoncé's New Album: Title, Release Date, Tracklist and More

Beyoncé's new album will finally arrive following the release of Renaissance in 2022.

The songstress previously hinted in a since-deleted post on her website that Renaissance would have several parts.

"This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic," she wrote. "A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."

After wrapping up her world tour, the 42-year-old "Crazy in Love" singer dropped the surprising announcement regarding her new album via a Verizon commercial at the 2024 Super Bowl. Moments later, she reposted the clip on her Instagram page to confirm the arrival of her eighth studio album and the second installment of her Renaissance project, titled Act II.