6 Things to Know About Beyoncé's New Album: Title, Release Date, Tracklist and More
What Is the Title of Beyoncé's New Album?
Beyoncé's new album will finally arrive following the release of Renaissance in 2022.
The songstress previously hinted in a since-deleted post on her website that Renaissance would have several parts.
"This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic," she wrote. "A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."
After wrapping up her world tour, the 42-year-old "Crazy in Love" singer dropped the surprising announcement regarding her new album via a Verizon commercial at the 2024 Super Bowl. Moments later, she reposted the clip on her Instagram page to confirm the arrival of her eighth studio album and the second installment of her Renaissance project, titled Act II.
What Are the Songs on Beyoncé's New Album?
In the same video in question, Beyoncé disclosed the first single of her new album, "Texas Hold' Em." She also released "16 Carriages" afterward, though the other tracks have yet to be disclosed.
Lowell co-wrote "Texas Hold' Em" while Killah B, Nathan Ferraro, Hit-Boy, Rhiannon Giddens and more worked on the production and instrumentals.
Meanwhile, Gavin Williams, Dave Hamelin, Saadiq and Justus West collaborated on "16 Carriages."
What Genre Is Beyoncé's New Album?
Beyoncé's Act II will be a country album.
Fans long speculated the album's genre as the "Say My Name" singer kept on dropping hints and teasers about it over the past few months, including when she wore a cowboy hat at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
When Will Beyoncé Release Her New Album?
Beyoncé will release her new album, Act II, on March 29.
Where Can Fans Stream 'Act II'?
As of press time, the platforms where Act II will be digitally released remain a secret. On the other hand, the album's first tracks have been released on Spotify and Apple Music.
Will Beyoncé's New Album Have an Accompanying Tour?
Beyoncé has also yet to announce if there will be a tour to support Act II, though there have been rumors about a potential Las Vegas residency at the MSG Sphere.
According to earlier reports, she visited the venue along with Jay-Z and Tina Knowles. Her team reportedly asked for a $10 million budget to produce her shows in the location.