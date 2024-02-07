OK Magazine
SZA Was Too 'Scared' and Starstruck to Talk to Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys: 'I Can't Speak Unless She Wants to Speak'

Feb. 7 2024, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Though SZA has continued to make a name for herself in the music industry — having won three Grammys at the Sunday, February 4, awards show — the singer confessed she still gets starstruck when in the presence of her idols.

In fact, she admitted she was "scared to go over to Beyoncé" when she saw her at the Los Angeles event.

SZA confessed she was too starstruck to chat with Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammys.

"I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her," the "Kill Bill" vocalist explained. "She looked so peaceful and beautiful."

"I just admire her. She's a masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty and kindness," SZA, 34, gushed over the superstar, 42.

Beyoncé holds the record for most Grammy wins with 32.

However, SZA did get the chance to chat with Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, 54.

"I was so grateful," she said of the interaction. "Those are literally my favorite people, and it's so crazy that I be seeing them in real life."

The parents-of-three surely took notice of the "Snooze" singer, who won three awards that night, taking the stage to accept Best R&B Song.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z married in 2008.

"I’m just so grateful ... and relieved that I survived — I didn’t crash and burn on national television, and I’m so grateful," she declared to The Hollywood Reporter the day after the show. "Had I not won a lick, won a single thing, I would’ve been so grateful to just have survived the night. So to have one of my closest friends [Lizzo] present me an award and then also get to take home a couple more is wild. It’s like a fever dream, basically."

SZA also addressed those who thought she was robbed of the Album of the Year award, insisting she doesn't think she deserved the trophy.

"I don’t actually. I’m grateful I won three. I could have left with nothing and I didn’t, and I’m grateful," the star gushed. "My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary. And I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. And I’m happy for everybody."

SZA won three Grammys at the 2024 show.

Album of the Year went to Taylor Swift, 34, who SZA gave a shout-out to while accepting her own award, blurting out, "Hi, Taylor" mid-speech.

"I saw her bobbing and I was like, 'What?' It was in the midst of how unreal it all felt. You know?" she shared of the moment.

SZA confirmed she had the chance to chat with the blonde beauty at some point during the show, spilling, "We talked a bunch actually. She’s funny as h---."

E! News spoke to SZA about her love for Beyoncé.

