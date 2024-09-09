Who Is Kick Kennedy? How RFK Jr.'s Daughter Is Involved With Ben Affleck Explained

Kick attended Stanford University, where she studied theater and history, before scoring her first major role on Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2011. She continued her studies at the Lee Strasberg Institute.

In the years thereafter, Kick expanded her acting career by appearing on The Newsroom, Gossip Girl and the off-Broadway production of Antigone.

"I'm really lucky. I've grown a lot just studying this part and I hope I can do it justice. I couldn't really ask for a better story to tell right now. It's just sort of magical that everything fell into place," she told the Associated Press.