Ben Affleck Sparks Dating Rumors With RFK Jr.'s Daughter Kick Kennedy Amid Divorce From Jennifer Lopez: Source

Is Ben Affleck already back on the dating scene?
According to insiders, the newly single actor, 52, was spotted at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel with Robert Kennedy Jr.'s daughter Kick Kennedy, 36, days after his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, officially filed for divorce.
It's unclear whether or not the two were together on a romantic date, but it does signal the first time the Argo star has been seen with another woman after his split from the Selena alum, 55.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez moved to legally end her two-year union with Affleck at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20, on the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding. The "Get Right" singer listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.
Rumors swirled for months that the Hollywood power couple, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021, were headed for a split as they spent the summer on completely opposite coasts. “She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” a source claimed. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”
“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the insider continued.
“[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source explained. “But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”
Per people in the former duo's inner circle, the Boston native's ever-changing demeanor was a major issue in their romance. "The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” an insider claimed.
“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the source noted.
Page Six spoke with an insider about Affleck and Kennedy.