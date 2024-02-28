Everything to Know About the Michael Jackson Biopic in 8 Clicks: Title, Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Michael Jackson's life will be the focus of the upcoming biopic, titled Michael.

The new project aims to "bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop."

The official synopsis reads, "The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."

According to reports, Michael covers his career and personal life. However, it remains unknown whether it will also touch on the controversies surrounding his name, including the child s-- abuse allegations detailed in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.