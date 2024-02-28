Everything to Know About the Michael Jackson Biopic in 8 Clicks: Title, Cast, Plot, Release Date and More
What Will Michael Jackson's Biopic Be About?
Michael Jackson's life will be the focus of the upcoming biopic, titled Michael.
The new project aims to "bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop."
The official synopsis reads, "The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known."
According to reports, Michael covers his career and personal life. However, it remains unknown whether it will also touch on the controversies surrounding his name, including the child s-- abuse allegations detailed in the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.
Did Filming Start?
Lionsgate shared a press release on January 18 in which the company noted the principal photography was expected to begin on January 22.
"I'm so honored to tell Michael's story. It's been a long journey, and I'm excited for the film to show audiences a perspective of Michael that they've never seen," producer Graham King, who worked on Bohemian Rhapsody and The Aviator, said.
Who Is Directing Michael Jackson's Biopic?
Antoine Fuqua, famous for his works in Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers and The Equalizer, helms Michael.
Speaking about his chance to work on Jackson's biopic, he told The Hollywood Reporter how combining film and music has been "a deep part" of who he is.
"For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson," he said. "I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work — the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV. His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible."
Who Is Playing the Role of Michael Jackson?
Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew, plays the role of the late King of Rock and Roll in the biopic.
While the movie has not been released, he has received praise from the Michael team since he looks so similar to the late star.
"It's uncanny how much he's like Michael," Fuqua told EW. "Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."
Who Are the Other Cast Members in the Michael Jackson Biopic?
Apart from Jaafar, Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller are among the confirmed cast members.
Meanwhile, Juliano Krue Valdi will portray young Michael.
Is There a Trailer Yet?
Michael's trailer clip has yet to be shared with the public, but Michael's official X page has since uploaded a photo of Jaafar sporting a white V-neck and black pants. He also has the same hairstyle — signature curly hair tied in a ponytail — as the "Smooth Criminal" singer.
"With Jaafar, every look, every note, every dance move is Michael," King wrote in a statement. "He embodies Michael in a way that no other actor could."
When Is the Release Date of Michael Jackson's Biopic?
Michael's biopic will be released on April 18, 2025.
Did Michael Jackson's Family Approve the Biopic?
Michael's biopic has been fully approved by his estate, as they also serve as a producer in the flick. Even his mother, Katherine, has signed off on the flick and gave the creators the "go signal" they needed to push through the project.