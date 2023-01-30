Michael Jackson's Son Prince 'Couldn't Be Happier' His Cousin Is Playing The Famed Singer In Upcoming Biopic

"Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad and I’m confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they’ve never seen and that they deserve to see," the Daybreak producer expressed of his dad, who died in 2009 after he suffered cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of prescribed drugs.

"To all of my family’s fans and supporters out there, thank you for your continued support and love. We all know my father and Jaafar’s uncle was such an incredible human being and everyone at @gkfilms is dedicated and excited to bring my father’s story to the big screen," Prince, who is the eldest child of the "Beat It" singer, continued. The late artist additionally has a daughter, Paris Jackson, 24, and a younger son, Prince Michael Jackson II, 20.