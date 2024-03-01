6 Things to Know About Stormy Daniels' New Documentary 'Stormy'
What Is 'Stormy' All About?
Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claimed she had an affair with former U.S. President Donald Trump, is about to tell her story in the upcoming documentary, Stormy.
The official description of Stormy says the documentary "delves into the life and times of Stormy Daniels, as she shares her story and account of events that have become part of American history. The film takes the audience behind the curtain as Stormy navigates being a mother, an artist and an advocate working hard to reinvent herself, while still grappling with the bombshell that went off in her life five years earlier."
"From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon — this time, in her own words," the official synopsis continues.
Daniels previously dominated the headlines after revealing that Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly paid her $130,000 to prevent her from speaking about her alleged affair with the former POTUS. The revelation pushed her to file a lawsuit against Trump in which she claimed the non-disclosure agreement she signed was invalid.
Who Created 'Stormy'?
Britney vs. Britney director Erin Lee Carr works as Stormy's producer. Meanwhile, Judd Apatow executive produces via his Apatow Productions.
Sara Bernstein and Imagine Documentaries' Meredith Kaulfers also serve as executive producers, while Emelia Brown is a producer.
Where to Watch Stormy Daniels' New Documentary 'Stormy'
Daniels' documentary will be released on Peacock.
When Is the 'Stormy' Release Date?
According to the press release, Stormy will hit the streaming site on March 18.
Is the 'Stormy' Trailer Now Available?
Peacock's official YouTube channel uploaded a 15-second trailer of Stormy ahead of the new documentary's release.
"Whether you love her," the text shows before it replaces the word "love" with loathe, trust, distrust, blame, oppose and praise. "There's a storm coming."
It also features clips taken during her court appearances through the years.
What to Know About Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump's Controversy
Daniels previously dropped a shocking revelation about having a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 amid his marriage to Melania Trump.
In 2018, she sat down for an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, where she detailed the alleged encounter.
"I asked him if I could use his restroom, and he said, 'Yes, you know, it's through those — through the bedroom, you'll see it,'" the adult film star said. "So, I excused myself, and I went to the restroom. You know, I was in there for a little bit and came out, and he was sitting, you know, on the edge of the bed when I walked out, perched. … I realized exactly what I'd gotten myself into. And I was like, 'Ugh, here we go.'"
They allegedly had consensual s-- but did not use protection.
Trump was indicted in New York City on criminal charges related to the alleged payment he made to silence Daniels so he could prevent the scandal from coming out before the 2016 U.S. presidential election.