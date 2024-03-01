6 Things to Know About Stormy Daniels' New Documentary 'Stormy'

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claimed she had an affair with former U.S. President Donald Trump, is about to tell her story in the upcoming documentary, Stormy.

The official description of Stormy says the documentary "delves into the life and times of Stormy Daniels, as she shares her story and account of events that have become part of American history. The film takes the audience behind the curtain as Stormy navigates being a mother, an artist and an advocate working hard to reinvent herself, while still grappling with the bombshell that went off in her life five years earlier."

"From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon — this time, in her own words," the official synopsis continues.

Daniels previously dominated the headlines after revealing that Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly paid her $130,000 to prevent her from speaking about her alleged affair with the former POTUS. The revelation pushed her to file a lawsuit against Trump in which she claimed the non-disclosure agreement she signed was invalid.