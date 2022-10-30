Everything To Know About Stormy Daniels' Alleged Affair With Donald Trump

For years, American has been fascinated with Stormy Daniels’ alleged affair with former President Donald Trump.

Although they reached a fever pitch amid 45’s administration, whispers surrounding Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels first publicly came to light in October 2011, when their reported romance found itself published on the pages of a few supermarket tabloids. As these rumors swirled, Daniels detailed their purported “textbook generic” encounter in an explosive interview InTouch — one that would not be published until roughly seven years later.

According to Daniels, the pair first met in July 2006 — four months after the future POTUS’s wife, Melania Trump — gave birth to their son Barron — while both attending the American Celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.