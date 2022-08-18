Everything We Know About The Demise Of Alexis Bledel & Husband Vincent Kartheiser's Marriage

“I’m a very lucky man,” the In Time star said in an interview following their engagement. “I keep saying girlfriend. And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!’”

The following year, Bledel and Kartheiser officially tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in in Ojai, California. “It was a small and intimate family affair,” an insider said of their private nuptials. “They wanted something relaxed and beautiful. Ojai was the perfect place. His family flew out from the East Coast.”