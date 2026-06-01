or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Elon Musk
OK LogoPolitics

'Evil' Elon Musk Killed 'Hundreds of Thousands' and Hurt the 'World's Poorest Children' by Dismantling USAID, Exposé Claims

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: mega

Elon Musk was called out by a former USAID employee.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 1 2026, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A former staffer of USAID is uncovering the alleged catastrophic effects that stemmed from Elon Musk's decision to dismantle the organization that focused on providing humanitarian aid around the globe.

In a new interview, Nicholas Enrich alleged "hundreds of thousands" of people — many of whom were children — suffered or died under the actions of Donald Trump's administration and the Tesla founder's DOGE.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Had a Front Row Seat to the Destruction'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A new exposé claimed Elon Musk's decision to dismantle USAID killed 'hundreds of thousands.'
Source: mega

A new exposé claimed Elon Musk's decision to dismantle USAID killed 'hundreds of thousands.'

"Musk tweeted that he just spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper, and I was the top global health official at USAID at the time," Enrich explained to Current Affairs. "So, I unfortunately had a front row seat to the destruction that was happening to the agency at that point."

Enrich prefaced his claims by explaining the agency "was the federal government's branch to deliver foreign aid and international development assistance around the world to over 100 countries."

"It was an implement of national security," he added. "It kept Americans safe from infectious diseases."

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Labeled 'Evil' and 'Depraved'

Photo of An ex-USAID staffer said DOGE was not properly informed about the organization's mission.
Source: mega

An ex-USAID staffer said DOGE was not properly informed about the organization's mission.

Enrich believes the "DOGE folks and the political appointees that came into the agency" didn't actually understand what USAID did for the world and relied on "right-wing conspiracy theories" instead of staying informed.

Writer Nathan Robinson admitted he felt the need to "resort to extreme adjectives like 'evil' and 'depraved'" when talking about Musk, describing him as "someone who, with his own personal fortune, could save millions of lives and chooses not to. "

"But not only chooses not to, but personally goes into the government agency that, for a very small amount of money, saves those lives and decides that no, those people are going to die. I really, kind of run out of words," he confessed.

MORE ON:
Elon Musk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Cut Off Aid to Poor Children

Photo of A former USAID employee accused the entrepreneur of lying to the world.
Source: mega

A former USAID employee accused the entrepreneur of lying to the world.

Enrich also called it "infuriating to watch" Musk lie to the world.

"It's one thing if he's going to commit to celebrating cutting off aid for the world's poorest children; it's another to then stand in the White House and speak publicly about how he's actually restored access to HIV and Ebola prevention activities, on the same day that his tech bros are sitting in our office at USAID and terminating the contracts that would be needed to provide those services," he explained.

Photo of The administration scaled back on life-saving services, the staffer said.
Source: mega

The administration scaled back on life-saving services, the staffer said.

Enrich acknowledged that when Trump froze foreign aid, the administration claimed USAID would continue all "life-saving activities" — however, "they stopped us at every step of the way."

"They kept scaling back what they considered to be life-saving," he detailed. "They kept slashing the staff and the experts that we needed to provide those life-saving services."

"What's really upsetting is that it wasn't done to make the agency more efficient, it wasn't done to realign foreign aid with the president's agenda, as they're now claiming," he said. "The reality was it was done by uninformed and unqualified sycophants who knew nothing about the agency, and the reason was specifically to satisfy the ego of the world's richest man."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.