'Evil' Elon Musk Killed 'Hundreds of Thousands' and Hurt the 'World's Poorest Children' by Dismantling USAID, Exposé Claims
June 1 2026, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET
A former staffer of USAID is uncovering the alleged catastrophic effects that stemmed from Elon Musk's decision to dismantle the organization that focused on providing humanitarian aid around the globe.
In a new interview, Nicholas Enrich alleged "hundreds of thousands" of people — many of whom were children — suffered or died under the actions of Donald Trump's administration and the Tesla founder's DOGE.
'I Had a Front Row Seat to the Destruction'
"Musk tweeted that he just spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper, and I was the top global health official at USAID at the time," Enrich explained to Current Affairs. "So, I unfortunately had a front row seat to the destruction that was happening to the agency at that point."
Enrich prefaced his claims by explaining the agency "was the federal government's branch to deliver foreign aid and international development assistance around the world to over 100 countries."
"It was an implement of national security," he added. "It kept Americans safe from infectious diseases."
Elon Musk Labeled 'Evil' and 'Depraved'
Enrich believes the "DOGE folks and the political appointees that came into the agency" didn't actually understand what USAID did for the world and relied on "right-wing conspiracy theories" instead of staying informed.
Writer Nathan Robinson admitted he felt the need to "resort to extreme adjectives like 'evil' and 'depraved'" when talking about Musk, describing him as "someone who, with his own personal fortune, could save millions of lives and chooses not to. "
"But not only chooses not to, but personally goes into the government agency that, for a very small amount of money, saves those lives and decides that no, those people are going to die. I really, kind of run out of words," he confessed.
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Elon Musk Cut Off Aid to Poor Children
Enrich also called it "infuriating to watch" Musk lie to the world.
"It's one thing if he's going to commit to celebrating cutting off aid for the world's poorest children; it's another to then stand in the White House and speak publicly about how he's actually restored access to HIV and Ebola prevention activities, on the same day that his tech bros are sitting in our office at USAID and terminating the contracts that would be needed to provide those services," he explained.
Enrich acknowledged that when Trump froze foreign aid, the administration claimed USAID would continue all "life-saving activities" — however, "they stopped us at every step of the way."
"They kept scaling back what they considered to be life-saving," he detailed. "They kept slashing the staff and the experts that we needed to provide those life-saving services."
"What's really upsetting is that it wasn't done to make the agency more efficient, it wasn't done to realign foreign aid with the president's agenda, as they're now claiming," he said. "The reality was it was done by uninformed and unqualified sycophants who knew nothing about the agency, and the reason was specifically to satisfy the ego of the world's richest man."