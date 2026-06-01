'Evil' Elon Musk Killed 'Hundreds of Thousands' and Hurt the 'World's Poorest Children' by Dismantling USAID, Exposé Claims

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A former staffer of USAID is uncovering the alleged catastrophic effects that stemmed from Elon Musk's decision to dismantle the organization that focused on providing humanitarian aid around the globe. In a new interview, Nicholas Enrich alleged "hundreds of thousands" of people — many of whom were children — suffered or died under the actions of Donald Trump's administration and the Tesla founder's DOGE.

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'I Had a Front Row Seat to the Destruction'

Source: mega A new exposé claimed Elon Musk's decision to dismantle USAID killed 'hundreds of thousands.'

"Musk tweeted that he just spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper, and I was the top global health official at USAID at the time," Enrich explained to Current Affairs. "So, I unfortunately had a front row seat to the destruction that was happening to the agency at that point." Enrich prefaced his claims by explaining the agency "was the federal government's branch to deliver foreign aid and international development assistance around the world to over 100 countries." "It was an implement of national security," he added. "It kept Americans safe from infectious diseases."

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Elon Musk Labeled 'Evil' and 'Depraved'

Source: mega An ex-USAID staffer said DOGE was not properly informed about the organization's mission.

Enrich believes the "DOGE folks and the political appointees that came into the agency" didn't actually understand what USAID did for the world and relied on "right-wing conspiracy theories" instead of staying informed. Writer Nathan Robinson admitted he felt the need to "resort to extreme adjectives like 'evil' and 'depraved'" when talking about Musk, describing him as "someone who, with his own personal fortune, could save millions of lives and chooses not to. " "But not only chooses not to, but personally goes into the government agency that, for a very small amount of money, saves those lives and decides that no, those people are going to die. I really, kind of run out of words," he confessed.

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Elon Musk Cut Off Aid to Poor Children

Source: mega A former USAID employee accused the entrepreneur of lying to the world.

Enrich also called it "infuriating to watch" Musk lie to the world. "It's one thing if he's going to commit to celebrating cutting off aid for the world's poorest children; it's another to then stand in the White House and speak publicly about how he's actually restored access to HIV and Ebola prevention activities, on the same day that his tech bros are sitting in our office at USAID and terminating the contracts that would be needed to provide those services," he explained.

Source: mega The administration scaled back on life-saving services, the staffer said.