Ex-CNN Host Brooke Baldwin Fires Back at Megyn Kelly for 'Berating' Her About Her Dating Life: 'Reckless Disregard for the Truth'

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Brooke Baldwin is speaking out after Megyn Kelly made inaccurate claims about her personal life. The former CNN Newsroom anchor publicly criticized Kelly for what she described as her "reckless disregard for the truth" after the media personality discussed Baldwin's dating life on an episode of the “Ruthless” podcast. Baldwin argued that Kelly had misrepresented what she actually wrote in a recent Substack post. During the podcast, Kelly referenced Baldwin's July 19 Substack essay, in which the ex-journalist reflected on her healing journey after divorce. In the piece, Baldwin wrote that “over the last month or so, I’ve had the opportunity to sleep with four different men,” adding that one of them “used to run a country.”

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Source: @brooke_baldwin/Instagram Brooke Baldwin criticized Megyn Kelly after Kelly incorrectly claimed the former CNN journalist had slept with four men in one month.

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Kelly then claimed Baldwin, whom she described as a former “serious news anchor,” had shifted her focus. “Her work and her mission include banging four men in a month,” she ranted. Kelly also referenced Baldwin's 2023 divorce from British film producer James Fletcher, adding, “I don’t think this is the way out of the funk, Brooke.”

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Remember former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin?



You're never going to believe what she's up to nowadays... pic.twitter.com/BCZiB31KYU — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 22, 2026 Source: @MegynKellyShow/X

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What Baldwin Actually Wrote

Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube Brooke Baldwin's original Substack actually revealed that she ‘turned down’ all four men and chose not to have casual s--.

However, Kelly appeared to have missed a key part of Baldwin's essay. Later in the post, Baldwin clarified that she ultimately rejected every one of those opportunities. “Every. Single. One,” Baldwin emphasized, explaining that she had “turned them all down.” Rather than writing about casual s--, Baldwin said the essay focused on choosing restraint while rebuilding her life.

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'A False Account of My S-- Life

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Source: @brooke_baldwin/Instagram Brooke Baldwin said Megyn Kelly's inaccurate comments spread across multiple platforms and were repeated by other media outlets.

In a new Substack post published on Sunday, July 25, Baldwin directly addressed Kelly's remarks. “My last Substack was not about me having casual s--. It was about me choosing not to. It was about heartbreak. Discipline. Discernment. Protecting my energy while I build something bigger than myself,” the ex-TV presenter explained. She continued, “And yet, for nearly nine minutes, Megyn framed an entire discussion around a false account of my s-- life and my bodily choices, alongside three men who cackled, laughed and berated me.” Baldwin also argued that Kelly's comments spread well beyond the original podcast. “In addition to her millions of YouTube subscribers, [Kelly] also posted it to her many other social media and podcast accounts, and broadcast on SiriusXM. And these lies were clipped, posted and syndicated by other outlets with comparable audiences of their own; other journalists, editors, and media teams also never bothered to read my original Substack or check with the original source; me," she ranted.

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Kelly Acknowledges the Error

Source: MEGA Brooke Baldwin argued that Megyn Kelly's admission reflected ‘a reckless disregard for the truth’ and failed to meet basic journalistic standards.

Kelly later revisited the topic during an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," admitting she had not accessed Baldwin's entire post before discussing it. “Well, as it turns out, we should have paid to read the rest of her stupid Substack, which we didn’t, because, who gives a s--- about Brooke Baldwin, to be honest?” she said. “And in the paid pieces of the article, she confesses she actually did not have casual s-- with these men! It was all just a teaser to get you to pay to listen to her lame recitations about her life.”

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Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

Baldwin Says the Damage Was Already Done