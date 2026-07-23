ENTERTAINMENT Megyn Kelly Takes Aim at Ex-CNN Star Brooke Baldwin for Writing About 'Banging 4 Men in a Month' Source: @megynkelly/youtube; MEGA Megyn Kelly went on a verbal attack against Brooke Baldwin over her 'journey of awakening.' Lesley Abravanel July 23 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Fox News staffer Megyn Kelly went on a tirade against ex CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin, mocking her recent Substack writings regarding her personal life and "journey of awakening.” During an episode of the “Ruthless” podcast, Kelly criticized Baldwin for transitioning from a "serious news anchor" into utilizing overly "therapized" self-help language. Kelly played a clip of Baldwin discussing her personal growth, mocking the tone and accompanying "weird spa music.” "Her work and her mission include banging four men in a month — one of whom, from her piece, I mean, her written piece, says he flew in just to take her to dinner and spends his days working to save democracy, one congressional district at a time. Come on. Yeah, she doesn't say who it is,” the podcaster professed.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly mocked Brooke Baldwin's latest Substack post.

Kelly used the commentary to jab at what she described as Baldwin's smugness and an excess of self-help talk. “And Brooke Baldwin’s journey… of awakening. I mean, the self-help talk, the journeys of awakening — I see you. Her gratitude, the music, like the weird spa music from, like, I don’t know, India, the overly therapized talk in there — you can tell she spent a lot of years in therapy. No makeup. You know, “my work and my mission” — it was like, OK,” she sneered. She then offered Baldwin some unsolicited advice.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly mocked Brooke Baldwin for writing about 'banging four men in a month.'

“Well, I would say I mean she can do what she wants and whatever, but I think she’s been in a very toxic industry for a long, long time. I can relate. She had a divorce. OK, that can be tough. Um, she tried that one show that didn’t work out, but that was a good swing and a miss. Um, it’s fine. It was it was a good swing. And I don’t think this is the way out of the funk, Brooke,” Kelly concluded, offering some unsolicited advice and telling Baldwin she “deserves better.”

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Brooke Baldwin Left CNN in 2021

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly told Brooke Baldwin she 'deserves better.'

After a 13-year tenure hosting CNN Newsroom, Baldwin left the network in 2021 and underwent a significant professional and personal transformation. While she initially framed her 2021 departure as a voluntary decision to focus on storytelling, she later revealed in a 2024 Vanity Fair essay and subsequent interviews that former CNN chief Jeff Zucker pushed her out.

'Don't Be Like Megyn Kelly'

Source: MEGA Brooke Baldwin claimed former CNN chief Jeff Zucker once warned her not to be 'like Megyn Kelly.'