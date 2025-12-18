'This Is a Continuing Nightmare': Ex-Prince Andrew 'Fears Being Fed to the Lions' as More Photos With Jeffrey Epstein Emerge
Dec. 18 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have narrowly avoided British police scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, but the former prince is said to be "stressed" after newly released U.S. Congress photos showed him with the convicted s-- offender.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is 'Stressed'
"It's a drip-feeding of imagery, leaving many wondering what’s coming next, while Andrew and his ex-wife, , try to show resolve and rebuild their lives," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told a news outlet in an interview published on Thursday, December 18. "The further danger is that the media is in a feeding frenzy. Each revelation could be another nail in the coffin for the royal dynasty."
British police announced on December 13 that the former royal will not face a criminal investigation into claims he had s-- with Giuffre, who was a teenager when she was trafficked, and put pressure on his security detail to investigate her. Andrew has denied claims of wrongdoing and maintained the stance when he settled a 2022 lawsuit with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Appeared in Newly Released Photos With Jeffrey Epstein
The move came one day after Andrew appeared in one of 19 photos released by the U.S. Congress from Epstein’s estate. The snapshot is believed to be part of a larger collection of over 95,000 photos, which have been confirmed to include high-profile figures like Donald Trump, former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, movie director Woody Allen, entrepreneur Richard Branson and attorney Alan Dershowitz. It’s unclear when the photos were taken.
"Andrew is enduring an excruciating waiting game, unsure what revelations may emerge and fearful he’ll be fed to the lions," Turner added.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Worried About 'New Findings'
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told the outlet that the royal family only continues to brace themselves for "an avalanche of new findings, further linking Andrew to Epstein."
"Andrew is said to be stressed," Chard explained. "No one knows what to expect. Close family members are monitoring Andrew’s mental health. Many fear this photo release is just the tip of the iceberg. Allegedly, Epstein made it his mission to document material on all high-profile contacts, hoping to launch smear campaigns.”
Congress Could Possibly Subpoena Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
The former royal’s problems continue to escalate as he is reportedly scrambling to secure legal representation as the U.S. Congress gears up to call him to testify over his ties to Epstein. Congressional staff said they expect the U.K. native to be subpoenaed if he declines to appear voluntarily.
Chard continued, "We have to sit tight as relevant information is assessed. It doesn’t necessarily mean all parties are guilty of criminal acts, although many, along with Andrew, will be feeling distraught as the finger of blame circulates."