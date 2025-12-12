or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Reunite at Daughter's Baby Christening as Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Explodes

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferugson
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were spotted at their granddaughter's christening, marking their first appearance since Andrew lost his titles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, reunited publicly for the first time since he lost all of his royal titles in October.

Princess Beatrice's parents, who were married from 1986 to 1996, attended a private christening of their granddaughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, December 12, at Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London. Andrew, 65, and Sarah, 66, reportedly arrived separately and left the ceremony around noon, a news outlet reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Made First Public Appearance Since Eviction Notice

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo ofSarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made their first public appearance since Andrew lost his titles.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made their first public appearance since Andrew lost his titles.

The outing marked the former Duke and Duchess of York’s first public appearance since King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles in October. The exes were also forced out of Royal Lodge, the 30-room, $40 million home the pair had occupied for decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Lost Royal Titles

Photo of King Charles made the eviction annoucement on October 30.
Source: MEGA

King Charles made the eviction annoucement on October 30.

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace announced in an October 30 statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein's Relationship Is Under the Microscope

Photo of The stripping of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's titles came after renewed pressure into his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

The stripping of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's titles came after renewed pressure into his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

The move followed renewed pressure in Andrew’s connection to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as the late Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was a 17-year-old victim of Epstein's trafficking ring. Andrew denied the allegations, and they settled the matter out of court, though Giuffre continued to insist her claims were true before committing suicide earlier this year.

The former royal’s problems continue to escalate as he is reportedly scrambling to secure legal representation as U.S. Congress gears up to call him to testify over his ties to Epstein.

Congressional staff said they expect Andrew to be subpoenaed if he refuses to appear voluntarily.

Congress Could Possibly Subpoena Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could possibly be subpoenad by the U.S. Congress as they investigate Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could possibly be subpoenad by the U.S. Congress as they investigate Jeffrey Epstein.

"He's ringing around as pressure intensifies from Congress, but lawyers won't touch him. They don't want the reputational damage, not with Congress coming after him. Every firm sees a runaway train of disaster they do not want to board,” a source told a news outlet on December 8.

Several sources also revealed the U.K. native's difficulty securing legal representation has now become a concern for his older brother, King Charles. The king was reportedly described by one adviser as "determined to protect the institution, not his brother's bad decisions."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.