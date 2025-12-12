Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Reunite at Daughter's Baby Christening as Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Explodes
Dec. 12 2025, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, reunited publicly for the first time since he lost all of his royal titles in October.
Princess Beatrice's parents, who were married from 1986 to 1996, attended a private christening of their granddaughter Athena Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, December 12, at Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London. Andrew, 65, and Sarah, 66, reportedly arrived separately and left the ceremony around noon, a news outlet reported.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Made First Public Appearance Since Eviction Notice
The outing marked the former Duke and Duchess of York’s first public appearance since King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles in October. The exes were also forced out of Royal Lodge, the 30-room, $40 million home the pair had occupied for decades.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Lost Royal Titles
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace announced in an October 30 statement. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein's Relationship Is Under the Microscope
The move followed renewed pressure in Andrew’s connection to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as the late Virginia Giuffre claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was a 17-year-old victim of Epstein's trafficking ring. Andrew denied the allegations, and they settled the matter out of court, though Giuffre continued to insist her claims were true before committing suicide earlier this year.
The former royal’s problems continue to escalate as he is reportedly scrambling to secure legal representation as U.S. Congress gears up to call him to testify over his ties to Epstein.
Congressional staff said they expect Andrew to be subpoenaed if he refuses to appear voluntarily.
Congress Could Possibly Subpoena Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
"He's ringing around as pressure intensifies from Congress, but lawyers won't touch him. They don't want the reputational damage, not with Congress coming after him. Every firm sees a runaway train of disaster they do not want to board,” a source told a news outlet on December 8.
Several sources also revealed the U.K. native's difficulty securing legal representation has now become a concern for his older brother, King Charles. The king was reportedly described by one adviser as "determined to protect the institution, not his brother's bad decisions."