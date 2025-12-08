EXCLUSIVE 'Lawyers Won't Touch Him': How Ex-Prince Andrew Is Battling to Land Legal Representation Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Fallout Source: MEGA Disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is having a hard time getting a lawyer to represent him amid his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is scrambling to secure legal representation as pressure intensifies from U.S. Congress to testify over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein – but insiders claim lawyers are now refusing to take his calls. The former Duke of York, 65, has been stripped of his titles after Buckingham Palace announced it was a necessary move amid mounting controversy over his long-standing relationship with the late pedophile.



Andrew is also being forced out of Royal Lodge, the 30-room Windsor estate he has shared with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, for two decades. Yet aides say his most immediate crisis is legal. A senior palace source said: "He's ringing around as pressure intensifies from Congress, but lawyers won't touch him. They don't want the reputational damage, not with Congress coming after him. Every firm sees a runaway train of disaster they do not want to board."

Another insider added: "One team told him flat out they wouldn't represent him for any price." Pressure has escalated after Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee ordered Andrew to testify about Epstein. They published a letter citing his "longstanding and well-documented friendship" with the disgraced s-- trafficker – echoing a declaration by committee lead Robert Garcia, who has said: "Rich and powerful men have evaded justice for far too long. Now, former Prince Andrew has the opportunity to come clean and provide justice for the survivors."



Congressional staff say they expect Andrew to be subpoenaed if he refuses to appear voluntarily. At Royal Lodge, the turmoil is spilling into daily life. A household source said: "He wanders from room to room talking to himself. You can see he feels everything tightening around him." Ferguson, meanwhile, has taken refuge in a private bar on the estate known aptly as The Doghouse. Another source said: "She spends hours tucked away in there. She begs people to stick around so she isn't left on her own, and she's always fretting about the girls."

Her daughters – Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35 – remain publicly supportive. Both are said to be spending more time at the house as their father's mental state deteriorates. One family friend said: "They're really scared about how he's coping. He hardly steps outside anymore, and they're trying everything to support him." Beatrice recently accepted a new role as deputy patron of The Outward Bound Trust, a charity long linked to her family. But the mood inside the Royal Lodge mansion is grim. With Andrew due to relocate to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate, staff say the practicalities alone are overwhelming.

