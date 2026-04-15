Ex-Prince Andrew's Siblings Are 'Very Worried' Over His 'State of Mind' Following Scandals

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It looks like concern is growing inside the royal family. Andrew Mountenbatten-Windsor’s siblings Prince Edward and Princess Anne are allegedly stepping in as the embattled royal faces mounting scrutiny. “Edward and Anne both feel things have gone too far,” a source told Examiner. “They’re very worried about Andrew’s state of mind and say he’s been pushed to the brink.”

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Source: MEGA Concerns are reportedly growing within the British royal family over the mental state of Prince Andrew.

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The concern comes after Andrew’s recent legal troubles and ongoing ties to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced. Reports claimed he was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, allegedly tied to sharing confidential information.

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Adding to the drama, his name appeared multiple times in newly released documents connected to the Epstein case, including emails that raised fresh questions. Things have also shifted at home, as King Charles III reportedly evicted Andrew from Royal Lodge and stripped him of his royal titles back in October 2025. He has since relocated to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

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Source: MEGA Sources claim Ex-Prince Andrew's siblings, including Prince Edward and Princess Anne, have expressed worry about his emotional well-being.

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Still, Edward and Anne haven’t turned their backs on their brother. Both siblings recently paid Andrew a visit at his new home, hoping to check in on his well-being. Edward, 62, even stopped by around Easter with his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and stayed for dinner.

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According to royal commentator Jennie Bond, the visit was meant to “check up on his brother’s mental and physical well-being.” “Some reports say Andrew is as pompous as ever, but others suggest that he is profoundly depressed,” Bond said. “It will probably be a very long time before we see him with other members of the family in public.”

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Source: MEGA The concern follows renewed scrutiny tied to past legal controversies and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Behind the scenes, Edward and Anne are said to be keeping communication open — and keeping Charles informed. “But I guess Edward’s visit suggests that behind the stoic face of the royal family there lies a beating heart,” Bond added. “We can only hope that one of them exerts some pressure on their brother to do the decent thing and tell the U.S. authorities what he knows about Epstein.”

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Source: MEGA Family members have reportedly made private visits to check on Andrew.

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However, not everyone in the family is on the same page. Another insider claimed Charles is keeping his distance from Andrew amid the ongoing controversy.