EXCLUSIVE King Charles 'on the Brink of a Total Legal Mess' Over His Shamed Brother Andrew's Epstein Police Probe Source: MEGA King Charles is reportedly 'on the brink of a legal mess' amid investigation into ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein links. Aaron Tinney March 21 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA King Charles could potentially face legal mess amid ex-Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Andrew, once formally known as a prince and the Duke of York, represented British commercial interests abroad during that decade. Police are now examining whether confidential information from that role may have been shared with convicted s-- offender Epstein, who in 2008 pleaded guilty in the United States to soliciting a minor. Police searches have already taken place at properties linked to Andrew, including Royal Lodge in Windsor and Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate. A royal insider said the most serious constitutional complication would arise if Andrew's defense strategy relied on claiming the monarch was aware of his actions. Our source said: "If Andrew were to claim that he kept Charles fully informed about what he was doing at the time, it would immediately drag the King into extremely complicated territory. No modern monarch has ever been placed in a position like that before. It could quickly leave Charles on the brink of a total legal mess because suddenly the head of state could be pulled into the center of a criminal case involving a member of his own family, and mired in a total legal mess."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's properties were searched by the police.

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The insider continued: "The difficulty is that the King occupies a unique place in the British legal system. He is considered the symbolic source of justice, and the courts technically operate in his name. That creates an extraordinary constitutional problem if there were ever an attempt to call him as a witness. In simple terms, it raises the question of how the monarch could be expected to give evidence within a system that ultimately derives its authority from the Crown itself." Legal experts say Andrew's alleged offense under investigation – misconduct in public office – can apply to individuals entrusted with positions of authority if they deliberately abuse their powers. According to guidance from Britain's Crown Prosecution Service, the crime involves a "serious wilful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held." The definition is broad and has historically applied to figures such as police officers, prison staff and judges. Andrew's previous role as a government trade envoy is central to the inquiry because it placed him in a position of public trust, even though the role was unpaid.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

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The Crown Prosecution Service has stated salary is not the only determining factor in establishing whether someone held public office. One legal source said the idea of the monarch becoming a witness in a criminal case of this magnitude would trigger unprecedented legal questions. They said: "If Andrew's legal team were to build their defense around the idea that Charles was aware of his actions at the time, the courts could find themselves facing an unprecedented constitutional puzzle. Judges would potentially have to weigh up whether the long-standing principle of royal immunity should remain intact or whether the circumstances would justify the extraordinary step of involving the monarch in a legal proceeding as a witness." The insider added: "That's exactly why people behind the scenes are warning this situation could descend into a total legal nightmare. By putting forward that type of argument, Andrew wouldn't just be defending himself against an accusation – he would effectively be pushing the boundaries of how the British constitutional system operates and forcing the courts to confront questions that have never truly been tested before."

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Source: MEGA Sources warned ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal could descend into a total legal nightmare.